Celebrity REALTORS® Tomi Rose, Rob Hite, Rod Watson and four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion Lisa Leslie partner to launch Aston Rose

Founded by pros for pros, Aston Rose marks a historic first in the real estate industry in partnership with real estate brokerage platform Side

Aston Rose, the first ultra-luxury national real estate firm devoted to finding homes for professional athletes, entertainers and high-net-worth individuals, announced today its official launch and presence in the California and Florida real estate markets. Co-founder and senior director of Aston Rose, Tomi Rose, is a sports and entertainment real estate trailblazer consistently recognized for the past 20 years as the niche industry's leading figure and strategic innovator. Alongside Tomi, the team of Aston Rose co-founders includes former professional athletes Rob Hite, Rod Watson, and Lisa Leslie. The Aston Rose team has over $500 million in closed real estate transactions combined.

Tomi Rose developed the concept of establishing sports and entertainment divisions within real estate brokerage firms, a vision later emulated by powerhouse brokerages ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Douglas Elliman and Compass. Tomi Rose, one of the top 5% agents nationwide from October 2017 to January 2022, was most recently at Douglas Elliman as the senior director of luxury sales, Sports and Entertainment Division. Tomi Rose, also known for her role in NBC's Hot Listings Miami, garnered global recognition for the listing and sale of her iconic client LeBron James' former South Florida home at 3590 Crystal View Court. Other noteworthy sales include the sale of Caron Butler's home and the sale of 741 Buttonwood Lane, Meyers Leonard's home — which she sold twice in one fiscal year for the highest-priced closed intercostal front home transaction per square foot (2020 and 2021) in Bay Point Community Miami, FL.

Lisa Leslie began a successful career as a luxury REALTOR® five years ago following an iconic Hall of Fame 12-year WNBA career that included four Olympic gold medals, two WNBA titles, and three WNBA MVP awards. Leslie received a "top 10 in closed volume" award from former firm Keller Williams Realty of Boca Raton, FL. Leslie has worked with high-end clients such as Kyrie Irving, Chris Webber and Anita Baker.

Rob Hite, former NBA star turned broker and recent top 20 producer at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, understands the discretion and confidentiality that luxury clients need. As one of the leading names in South Florida real estate, Hite has facilitated unprecedented sales, including selling David and Victoria Beckham's penthouse at One Thousand Museum in Miami.

Rod Watson, a former international professional basketball player, was recently the Director of Sports and Entertainment at Keller Williams Beverly Hills. With over 15 years of industry experience,Watson has built a solid reputation as a trusted luxury real estate advisor to current and former elite NBA players like Zach Randolph, De'Aaron Fox, Markelle Fultz, Melo Ball and Moochie Norris.

Aston Rose partnered with Side, ultimately carving a path that empowers its agents to focus on what matters most — giving clients their full attention as they work to meet their property goals. To learn more about how Aston Rose can assist you with finding your next home or property and other enhanced concierge services that include recorded blockchain transactions, NFTs, cryptocurrency and metaverse digital real estate division, please visit AstonRoseSE.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @astonrosese.

