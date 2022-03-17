Glasswall Launches Freemium Version of its Desktop Content Disarm and Reconstruction App to Protect Against File-Based Cybersecurity Threats

Delivering Protection That Doesn't Wait for Detection, Glasswall Desktop Freedom Enables Organisations to Trust Every File

Glasswall, a global leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, today announced the availability of Glasswall Desktop Freedom, a freemium version of its market-leading desktop CDR application. Developed to help protect organisations across both public and private sectors from the risks of file-based threats such as malware and ransomware, it delivers protection that doesn't wait for detection so users can trust every file. The freemium version is available to users for 12 months from their initial download date.

Glasswall CDR technology offers proactive protection from file-based cybersecurity threats hidden within today's most popular file formats. In contrast to detection-based security, such as antivirus and sandboxing that must play catch up with new threats, Glasswall Desktop Freedom instantly cleans and rebuilds every file to match its ‘known good' industry specification – automatically removing potential risks and closing the ‘protection gap' that can be up to 18 days with detection-based security.

Glasswall Desktop Freedom is available as a freemium download for Microsoft Windows 10 and 11, and enables organisations to analyse, sanitise and protect up to 20 files per day, with a maximum file size of 5MB. Sanitization can be applied across a range of the most widely used file and document types, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as Adobe PDF. Users can upgrade from Glasswall Desktop Freedom to unlock additional features and protection capacity by purchasing a licence from Glasswall's range of Desktop CDR products.

The download offers organisations a quick and easy way to sanitize files from the safety of the user's computer and secure network infrastructure. Designed to be simple to deploy and use, with easy drag and drop functionality to ensure every document entering the organisation is safe without sacrificing productivity. The solution also offers users an offline file processing and sanitization option, enabling them to clean and rebuild files without sending them outside of established trust boundaries.

Glasswall CDR has been developed for a variety of use cases, including zero-day threat defence, sanitizing new files entering the organisation, as a solution for legacy file clean-up, and to protect against threats contained in website downloads and uploads. After each file is processed, users are provided with a File Analysis Report, detailing the original file risk level, active content that has been removed, and objects and structures that have been repaired.

Users can also set policies for each of the supported file formats, allowing them to specify whether active content is removed from the file, allowed (left in the file), or disallowed (the file is not rebuilt). It can also interact with files on removable media such as a USB drive or memory card.

"At this time of heightened concern around the cyber defences of organisations in every sector, Glasswall is offering this freemium solution to help better protect against one of the most common and successful cyber attack strategies - the use of files and documents," explained Danny Lopez, CEO of Glasswall. "It will also help IT and security teams to evaluate and understand the major impact CDR can have on their ability to deliver proactive protection and address zero-day vulnerabilities."

About Glasswall

