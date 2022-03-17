GrandPad purpose-built tablet for seniors now available on Amazon.com

Availability on Amazon.com expands reach of GrandPad senior-friendly tablet to millions of older adults, families, and caregivers in effort to reduce isolation and loneliness that can diminish health and wellbeing

GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet solution designed for people over the age of 75, announced today that seniors and family caregivers can now purchase the GrandPad tablet online at Amazon.com. Product details, pricing, and order access can be found here: https://amzn.to/3MS5Ujo.

The senior-friendly GrandPad solution, which was introduced in 2014, became a lifeline for families when the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions prevented caregivers — both family and professional — from seeing elderly loved ones in person. Adoption of GrandPad by seniors and families has increased steadily, and according to Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO, the availability of GrandPad on Amazon will ensure that this life-changing technology is available to the 300 million active Amazon shoppers.

"Our mission is to improve the wellbeing and quality of life for seniors of all ages and ability levels by keeping them connected to family, friends, and caregivers," said Lien. "By expanding our distribution footprint to include Amazon.com, we are making it easier for caregivers to support the physical, emotional, and social health of elderly loved ones with a solution that has been specifically designed to eliminate all barriers to accessibility and engagement and ensure safe, reliable, everyday connections."

When shopping on Amazon, consumers can purchase the GrandPad tablet for $599, which includes three months of the GrandPad Premium Service Plan. The monthly Premium Plan includes 4G LTE data connectivity, access to all games, apps, streaming music, video and voice calling, and GrandPad's 24/7/365 personalized customer care team. After the three-month trial period, the cost to continue with the Premium Plan is $59 per month.

While senior users receive the GrandPad tablet, their families, friends, and caregivers use the free Companion App to connect with their older loved ones and with each other in a safe, secure environment. The Companion App has been downloaded more than 600,000 times on leading app platforms, achieving an unprecedented 4.9 Star Rating average across nearly 12,000 reviews on one platform, and a 4.7 Star Rating across approximately 2,500 reviews on another platform.

"Rather than asking seniors to adapt to technology that was designed by and for 30 year olds, GrandPad empowers older adults with technology that was designed specifically for their needs and interests," said Lien. "In the same manner, by making GrandPad available on Amazon, we're making our technology and service more easily accessible where a majority of family caregivers already shop every day."

GrandPad is the first purpose-built tablet for older adults. It is available for sale in the United States at GrandPad.net and in Ireland and the United Kingdom at TechSilver.co.uk. The GrandPad tablet and free GrandPad Companion App is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, their families, friends, and caregivers — in 120 countries.

About the purpose-built GrandPad tablet

The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically to accommodate the physical and cognitive capabilities of elderly seniors. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:



Enables "trusted circle" of family contacts, friends, and caregivers

Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)

Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)

Secure internet browsing

Video and voice calling (available with Premium Service Plan)

Texting and emailing

Family photo and video sharing

Curated entertainment content (music) and brain games (available with Premium Service Plan)

Streaming radio (available with Premium Service Plan)

Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera

24/7/365 direct access to customer care team

About GrandPad

Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.

