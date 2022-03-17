IARFC Releases the 2022 Spring Edition of its Journal of Personal Finance

The 2022 Spring Issue of the Journal of Personal Finance (JPF) is now available from the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®). The techniques, strategies and research contained in this academic journal are intended to support financial literacy whether it be directed to consumers, educators, or professional financial consultants.
The JPF editor, Craig Lemoine, Ph.D., MRFC® CFP®, is the Director of the Financial Planning Program at the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL. With an education background dating back to 2003, Dr. Lemoine has a deep understanding of examination and assessment in financial planning. He has served on the CFP® Board Council of Examinations since 2010, has been a professor of Financial Planning at the American College, and currently is a Director on the MRFC Certification Board.
"This Spring issue showcases deep dives across personal finance, financial planning, and risk management," explains Journal Editor, Dr. Craig Lemoine, MRFC®. "I am proud to present seven innovative and diverse articles studying crowdfunding, risk-aversion, wealth accumulation, hedge fund performance contrasted to simple investment strategies, financial knowledge shaping investment decisions, gender differences in education loan use, and the relationship between emotions and financial time horizons. Themes of consumer behavior, investment and risk choices run deep in our current edition."
The following seven articles are included the 2022 edition, Volume 21, Issue 1
- No Good deed Goes Unpunished: The Hidden Complications of Donation-Based Crowdfunding
- An Evaluation of the Consistency of Financial Risk-Aversion Estimates
- The Impact of Financial Advisors on the Subsequent Wealth of Older Adults
- No Hedge Funds, No Cry
- Financial Knowledge and the Relationship with Using Professional Investment Advice and Granting Trading Discretion
- Gender Differences in Education Loan Use Among Unmarried Americans
- The Relationship Between Emotions and Financial Time Horizons
"The IARFC continues to publish relevant and educational academic research consistently, year after year through the Journal of Personal Finance," relates IARFC Trustee Chair, H. Stephen Bailey, Ph.D., MRFC®. "I see this as the perfect companion to our quarterly practice-oriented publication, the Register. Together, these two bring the latest information to our consultants for their continuing education thus improving their service to clients. I thank Dr. Lemoine for his editorial guidance that contributes to excellent academic representation for our Association."
Initiated in 2002, the Journal of Personal Finance has grown in scope, acceptance and recognition among practitioners and academicians. The JPF welcomes articles from practicing financial professionals and consultants about financial products and services, client relationships, retirement planning, long-term care, practice management, and firm operational efficiencies.
For members of the IARFC, the JPF is a benefit and a source of continuing education credits. Members can take the IARFC Journal of Personal Finance Online CE quizzes. Two units of IARFC CE will be awarded to members who achieve a score of 70% or higher per quiz.
To order a hard copy or electronic version of the Journal of Personal Finance, find out more information, or review article submission guidelines, go to http://www.iarfc.org or contact the editor. Register to take the CE quiz at the IARFC Store.
