Health And Wellness And Age Management Expert A New You Wellness Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

A New You Wellness joins Haute Beauty Network as a health and wellness and age management expert representing the South Florida market.

Dr. Rudolph Eberwein did his undergraduate studies at the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Sciences in the field of Nutritional Science and Food studies. He then attended the University of Miami where he obtained his Medical Degree in 1998. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine in 2001 at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eberwein obtained board certification in Internal Medicine in 2001 and started his career as a Hospitalist in several major hospitals in Virginia and Miami. There, he gained invaluable experience treating very sick patients in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and the general medical wards. This demanding work gave Dr. Eberwein a strong insight and skill set to help him deal with his patients at their most vulnerable and difficult moments.

In 2005, he founded A NEW YOU, Physician's Weight Loss and Rejuvenation Center where he has helped thousands of patients become healthier and help prevent chronic debilitating diseases through his use of applied nutrition, behavioral modification, and hormone replacement. His areas of interest and expertise include Nutrition, Naturopathic Medicine, Age Management, Hormone Deficiencies, and Restorative Medicine.

In 2007, he became the Medical Director of a major Nursing Home in Miami. He has been treating and following a large number of patients with multiple medical issues including but not limited to Andropause, Menopause, Somatopause, Alzheimer's dementia, chronic degenerative diseases, cancer, poor quality of life scores, pain control, and end of life issues. Also, he obtained a board certification in age management medicine with AMMG (Age Management Medicine Group) and continues to thrive and learn more in the area of medical health science.

Dr. Eberwein has been happily married for 21 years and he and his wife have beautiful twin daughters. He is an avid runner and always makes time for his hobbies which include exercising, weight training, racquetball, reading, traveling, and spending quality time with his family.

He maintains very close ties with his home country of Haiti where he has volunteered at different orphanages and clinics with Project Medishare. He has received recognition for his charity work in the disaster relief efforts after the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010.

Learn more about A NEW YOU by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/a-new-you/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/health_and_wellness_and_age_management_expert_a_new_you_wellness_joins_exclusive_haute_beauty_network/prweb18558060.htm