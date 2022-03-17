Capital Hilton Springs Forward With Special Cherry Blossom Packages To Experience D.C. In Bloom

Choose from complimentary parking or breakfast, and enjoy gifts of spring for the whole family, including a kite, flower seeds and more

This spring, the historic Capital Hilton invites travelers to experience DC's best season with two packages right in time for Cherry Blossom season. Guests can enjoy complimentary parking or breakfast and be treated to a Gift of Spring, including a seasonal kite to fly at the National Cherry Blossom Festival's kite flying fest, a package of seasonal seeds to bring flowers home and a special amenity created in partnership with local plant store, REWILD: Petal Peepers Treasure Map.

While the cherry blossoms are the main event in DC, the District is truly a stunning spectacle during the spring, featuring many different kinds of flowers that reach full bloom over the course of the season. With the hotel's Petal Peepers Treasure Map, out-of-town guests will have a guide to experiencing beautiful blossoms throughout DC that may be off the beaten path of the Tidal Basin. The hotel has tapped the experts at REWILD, a small business focusing on plants and plant education, to help create a special map to give guests a true tour of DC. The map was created for the hotel by DC artist delaney. Guests who visit these special areas can post their best pics of the blooms to Instagram with #DCinBloom for a chance to win a complimentary night at Capital Hilton.

To enhance the spirit of the season, the Statler Lounge will be taking part in the Hilton Petal Pour: a city-wide Cherry Blossom-themed cocktail tour through lobby bars at participating Hilton properties throughout the city. Guests of Capital Hilton can sip on Capital Blossom, a refreshing drink made with Empress gin, cucumber and basil. Guests are also encouraged to visit other Hilton properties in the area to try their cocktail, including the Conrad and the Washington Hilton. A portion of every Cherry Blossom cocktail sold in the Statler Lounge will be donated to So Others Might Eat. SOME's mission is to fight poverty and homelessness in the D.C. region. Additionally on the menu this season is an Old Ox Cherry Blossom Pale Ale and a tasting flight of three Japanese whiskeys.

Capital Hilton will be offering the DC in Bloom Package from March 15 – April 30, 2022. Rates start at $232 + tax for the complimentary parking package and may be booked here. Rates start at $190 + tax for the complimentary breakfast package and may be booked here. Package inclusions are:



Complimentary Parking OR Breakfast Included

Special Capital Hilton Kite

Packet of DC blooming seeds to take home and plant

Petal Peepers Treasure Map

Capital Hilton is located at 100116th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1 202-393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for over 75 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

