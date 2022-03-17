Experienced Realtors Ann Coggiola And Brian Demille Join The Cassina Group

Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, is pleased to announce the hire of REALTORS Ann Coggiola and Brian DeMille. Both Ann and Brian have built successful careers in the Charleston real estate industry and will be great additions to the boutique firm's elite group of REALTORS.

Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, is pleased to announce the hire of REALTORS Ann Coggiola and Brian DeMille. Both Ann and Brian have built successful careers in the Charleston real estate industry and will be great additions to the boutique firm's elite group of REALTORS.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Ann and Brian to The Cassina Group," said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the company. "Each brings a unique skill set and high praise from their previous clients. We are excited to have them as part of our company and look forward to providing them with tools to take their already impressive careers to the next level."

With more than 18 years in the real estate industry, Ann Coggiola joins The Cassina Group with a wealth of experience and the recognition of distinction and respect among her peers. She is passionate about everything she does, and she strives to make a difference in every client relationship. Prior to real estate, Coggiola worked as an investigator, and her strength as a highly skilled negotiator serves as an asset to her clients. She is actively involved in many non-profits, including Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Be A Mentor Program, the Charleston Leadership Foundation, and the Daniel Island Exchange Club.

"I am so honored to be on the Cassina team, associated with top-producing, experienced agents that are focused on results," said Coggiola. "The relationship with these agents, the management team, the leading-edge technology, and professionalism will serve my clients at the highest level."

A native of South Carolina, Brian DeMille was raised in downtown Charleston and graduated from First Baptist School. He loves everything that Charleston has to offer, from the history to the beaches--and especially the weather. Brian began his professional career building the May River Golf Course in Bluffton, SC and then worked on the first three phases of Palmetto Bluff. After concluding that project, he decided to return to Charleston to pursue a career in real estate. He has been a REALTOR since 2005 and enjoys the relationships he has formed with all of his clients.

"I decided to join The Cassina Group because I wanted to be a part of a special company," said DeMille. "I was looking for an opportunity to work alongside outstanding REALTORS, a great support team, and the best managing broker in Charleston. The thing that I like most about the company is its small boutique feel. At Cassina, everyone knows each other, there is a great sense of camaraderie, and the company is constantly investing in its agents."

Founded in 2006, The Cassina Group consistently ranks as the number one boutique firm in Charleston. The company had a record-breaking year in 2021, closing over $586 million in sales. They pride themselves on embracing leading-edge technology and ensuring the highest level of customer service for their clients.

For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit CassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/experienced_realtors_ann_coggiola_and_brian_demille_join_the_cassina_group/prweb18558520.htm