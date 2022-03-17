Catalent Appoints Frederic Cedrone as Vice President, Corporate Innovation

Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced the appointment of Frederic Cedrone, Ph.D., as Vice President, Corporate Innovation. Dr. Cedrone will collaborate closely with Catalent's scientific teams and external partners to leverage innovative technologies in the development of emerging therapeutic modalities.

Dr. Cedrone brings with him more than 25 years of experience in biologic drug development, including cell and gene therapies, and joins Catalent from Lysogene SA in Paris, France, where he held the role of Vice President, Alliances & Business Development. Prior to Lysogene, Dr. Cedrone worked at Cellectis SA, where he held a number of senior roles, both as a scientist and in business development, as well as partnering in the field of novel therapeutic modalities. He earned his doctorate degree in molecular biology and enzyme engineering from Marseille University, France, in addition to an engineer's degree in biotechnology and a master's degree in molecular genetics from Blaise Pascal University in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

"Catalent has a proud history of building collaborative partnerships with innovators, academic institutions and industry specialists, and through these, we have been able to bring many new technologies and drug modalities to a commercially-appropriate scale," commented Julien Meissonnier, Chief Scientific Officer at Catalent. "I am delighted to welcome Frederic to Catalent, and his scientific and partnership-building experience will be valuable as we continue to assess new areas where the company can look to collaborate and invest further to drive the development of novel drugs and treatments of the future."

About Catalent

Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of more than 7,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce exceeds 18,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/catalent_appoints_frederic_cedrone_as_vice_president_corporate_innovation/prweb18563421.htm