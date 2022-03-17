Eight More Businesses Offer Customers the Option To Pay With Centric Cryptocurrency

UK-based restaurants and online retailers in Europe and the US add their names to the expanding list of businesses accepting Centric crypto payments.

Centric Foundation announced another eight new businesses now offer customers the option to pay with Centric. The new businesses accepting Centric include a UK restaurant with two locations, a digital marketing agency, and several ecommerce websites. Some of the vendors offer discounts to customers paying with Centric Swap (CNS).

Centric COO Tommy Butcher said, "As Centric continues to expand its reach, we are pleased to welcome a new group of businesses to the Centric community, including a marketing agency, restaurants, and several online retailers."

Butcher added, "As we head toward the end of the first quarter of 2022, we've more than doubled the number of retailers added to the network last quarter."

Here are the newest additions to the list of businesses accepting Centric payments:

