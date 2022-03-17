Educational Media Foundation announces Todd Woods as chief legal officer of growing faith-based organization

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company of K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks – announces Todd Woods as its chief legal officer.

Woods comes to EMF after serving as Nissan North America, Inc.'s vice president, general counsel and secretary and Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s senior vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary.

"It's a time of exciting and positive change for EMF as it relocates from California to the Nashville area, plus as it expands new distribution platforms to include podcasts, film, books and more," Woods said. "I believe my experience with global corporations that also expanded their scope has prepared me to benefit EMF."

In addition to owning and operating more than 1,000 radio signals through the Nos. 1 and 2 contemporary

Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1), Educational Media Foundation is the parent company of the AccessMore podcast platform, WTA Media, K-LOVE Films and K-LOVE Books (an imprint of EMF Publishing).

"In Todd Woods, EMF gains a senior colleague who shares our faith and mission, understands the needs

of a growing family of companies and is deeply experienced in helping teams navigate transition and compliance," said EMF CEO Bill Reeves. "We are blessed to have him."

Woods earned his undergraduate degrees and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi as well as a Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.

Following a career in private practice, Woods worked with both Lowe's and Nissan where he developed and implemented numerous legal and compliance initiatives to support employees and organizations in transition.

"I plan to create consistent systems and enhance compliance practices to help guide the organization through this season of growth and change," Woods said.

EMF HISTORY

Educational Media Foundation began as a single, nonprofit radio station in 1982 and is now the parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 – the nation's largest Christian music radio networks. Broadcasting on more than 1,000 signals across all 50 states to 18 million listeners weekly, EMF is also among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies, currently steaming in 189 countries. In recent years, EMF has expanded to include WTA Media (faith-based films and publishing), AccessMore (podcasting

launched in 2021), K-LOVE On Demand (video streaming) and more. The ministry continues to grow with the mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourage audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. Now entering its 40th year, EMF employs nearly 500 team members and is transitioning its headquarters from Northern California to the Nashville area – the heart of the Christian entertainment industry.

