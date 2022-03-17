Dunham Receives Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for the Dunham International Stock Fund

We are excited to announce that Dunham's International Stock Fund has won the 2022 Lipper Fund Award for Best International Multi-Cap Core Fund over the 3 year period. (Ending December 31, 2021.)

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are presented to funds that have delivered "consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers." The merit of the winners is determined by objective and quantitative criteria. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards have recognized funds and firms for over 30 years, and Dunham is honored to join the list of recognized funds.

"Winning this award signals to our clients the dedication to fairness and accountability that was envisioned by this firm nearly 40 years ago," said Jeffrey Dunham, Chairman/CEO of DAIC. "At Dunham, we believe that our fund managers should be paid fees based on their ability to outperform their benchmark. Our Analyst department, led by Ryan Dykmans for 18 years, is constantly monitoring and seeking fund managers that best represent Dunham's dedication to accountability. Refinitiv Lipper is well respected within our industry, and it is an honor to receive such a prestigious award for the performance of our Dunham International Stock Fund."

About The Portfolio Managers

The Dunham International Stock Fund is sub-advised by Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership (Arrowstreet). Arrowstreet was founded in June 1999 as an independent private partnership that serves as a discretionary institutional global asset manager. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the firm is structured as a limited partnership that is wholly-owned and controlled by members of the firm's senior management team and non-executive directors. Arrowstreet has been a registered investment adviser with the SEC under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, since July 1999.

Learn More About the Fund

The Dunham International Stock Fund is for investors seeking to diversify their equity investments beyond the borders of the United States. If you would like to learn more about this award-winning fund, please contact us.

The Ticker symbol for the Dunham International Stock Fund is DNINX.

About Refinitiv Lipper

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disclosure:

US Mutual Fund Classification: International Multi-Cap Core

Best Fund: 3 Years

Share Class: Class N

Ticker: DNINX

Funds in Category: 95

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of the Dunham Funds carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the Dunham Funds' summary prospectus and/or prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, or by calling toll free (800) 442‐4358. Please read prospectus materials carefully before investing or sending money. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Performance data quoted represents past performance which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All investing involves risk.

Dunham Funds are distributed by Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/Dealer. Member FINRA / SIPC.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18556489.htm