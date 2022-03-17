BIKE.co Expands Product & Service Offerings to Include Custom Bike Builds and Bike Apparel

Bentonville-based bike shop expands service offerings to include bicycle apparel and custom bike builds.

BIKE.co a bike shop specializing in bike rentals and direct-to-consumer bike service is pleased to announce the expansion of the bike company's services and products to include custom mountain and road bike building as well as quality bicycle apparel.

"By partnering with local vendors and service providers, we have been able to quickly expand our services beyond basic bike rentals," says company owner Nate Nead. "We are excited to expand our offerings to other profitable areas including custom bike outfitting and bike apparel."

The company's new custom bike building service gives bike buyers the ability to build custom bicycles from the ground up. "Our bike building service allows customers to build custom mountain or road bikes using the components of their choosing, giving custom functionality and appearance for the perfect ride," says Nead. "Our certified bike fitting experts can also assist in ensuring each custom bike is built to spec and is fitted for 100% ergonomic comfort and performance." In addition, the custom bike building service includes warranties and service, depending on the parts included in the build.

BIKE.co now offers mountain and road bike apparel, including bike shorts, jerseys, jackets, arm and leg warmers, hats and more. The company will soon offer an assortment of brands directly on the company's website. The company aims to help road and mountain bike riders achieve their riding goals with cycling apparel and a custom bike service that will keep riders looking great and staying safe in all weather conditions and environments. With the right cycling clothing and custom built bike, riders are sure to experience a more enjoyable bike ride. Users will soon be able to check out the company's amazing partnership selection of cycling apparel directly on BIKE.co.

About BIKE.co

BIKE.co is a leading Bentonville-based bike shop and bike rental service. Established in 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas–the city coined as "The Mountain Bike Capital of the World"--the company started as a local bike rental service with direct delivery and pick-up for road and mountain bikes.

The bike company offers bike rentals for mountain and road bikes for individuals, groups, and corporate events. If you're not sure what type of bike you want to rent, BIKE.co has a team of professionals ready to help walk you through the online process of renting individual mountain or road bikes or even a bicycle fleet for corporate events. In addition to bike rentals, the company now offers a service for custom bike builds and will will soon offer mountain and road biking apparel including gear, shoes and protective wear for sale on company's website. For more information, please visit https://bike.co/ or get in touch at ride@bike.co.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bike_co_expands_product_service_offerings_to_include_custom_bike_builds_and_bike_apparel/prweb18562704.htm