Gilbane Building Company Celebrates Grand Opening of the New York Public Library's Charleston Library, Staten Island's 14th Branch

Gilbane and the New York City Economic Development Corporation Build New York City's First Net Zero/Net Positive Public Library

Gilbane Building Company celebrated the grand opening of the New York Public Library's (NYPL) newest location, Charleston Library, located at 225 Bricktown Way on Staten Island. Gilbane representatives joined NYPL President Anthony Marx, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) officials, Library staff, elected officials, and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 10,000-square-foot building, which makes its debut as the 14th branch in the borough.

"We're incredibly proud to have helped build this jewel of a library which is also New York City's first Net-Zero Energy library," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. "The Charleston Library is a great example of how a public building can be built with energy-saving features that prioritize sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. We're grateful for our strong partnership with the New York Public Library and the New York City Economic Development Corporation, and the support of the local community in realizing this project."

The $17-million project—managed by NYCEDC with Gilbane Building Company and designed by Ikon 5 Architects—offers dedicated spaces for adults, children, and teens, as well as books, computers, and multi-purpose rooms for a wide-range of programs and classes. Plans for the branch were informed by the Library's "Building for You" engagement program, which solicited feedback from the community through public surveys and meetings to identify important amenities and services to the neighborhood.

The new Charleston Library features:



Flexible community spaces for programs such as Little Movers Storytime, Infant Lapsit, book discussions, technology workshops

A special "branch chair" from well-respected furniture maker Thos. Moser, a Maine-based company. The chairs were built to be reminiscent of the special chairs that architects Carrère and Hastings designed for the 42nd Street library in 1907, still in use at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building

A children's room with storytime area, stroller parking, computers, and a bathroom

A teen room with computers and lounge space

An adult reading room with computers, views of Fairview Park

An entry plaza with bench seating

Located in the Bricktown Commons shopping center, a 58-acre retail complex developed by the Economic Development Corporation, the LEED Gold branch is the first Net Zero/Net Positive library in New York City. With funding provided by the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) to enhance energy efficiency, the branch boasts a solar panel array on the roof which will provide nearly 100% of the energy that the building uses throughout the year. Additionally, the project had 63% minority, women-owned business (MWBE) participation during the construction of the library.

The Charleston branch includes a new, permanent public artwork by artist Mark Reigelmän, commissioned by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs' Percent for Art program. The piece, "Curiouser," is inspired by literature and consists of a collection of objects capturing the essence of important literary items and stories. The small metal sculptures, ranging from keys to cats, are installed on the interior and exterior of the building where they can be discovered by library visitors of all ages.

The Charleston Library is the second new branch to open on Staten Island in 10 years, joining Mariners Harbor Library, which opened on December 15, 2013. A full renovation is also underway at Port Richmond Library—a historic Carnegie building that opened on Staten Island in 1905—which will receive significant improvements to its interior design and infrastructure and increased accessibility. The branch is expected to reopen in fall 2023. The Library also completed an extensive expansion of the Stapleton branch, another Carnegie Library, in 2013.

The Library is grateful to the Mayor, City Council, Staten Island Borough President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Department for Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) for their support of this project.

About The New York Public Library

For over 125 years, The New York Public Library has been a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations—including research and branch libraries—throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library receives approximately 16 million visits through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at http://www.nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support.

About New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)

New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that creates shared prosperity across New York City by strengthening neighborhoods and creating good jobs. We work with and for communities to bring emerging industries to New York City; develop spaces and facilities for businesses; empower New Yorkers through training and skill-building; and invest in sustainable and innovative projects that make the city a great place to live and work. To learn more about what we do, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gilbane_building_company_celebrates_grand_opening_of_the_new_york_public_librarys_charleston_library_staten_islands_14th_branch/prweb18562674.htm