7 Mindsets Acquires Lessons For SEL

New streaming platform offering SEL videos and lessons for educators and students
ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
7 Mindsets, the leader in online Pre-K-12 social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, announced the acquisition of Lessons For SEL, a cloud-based solution featuring a streaming platform of video lessons and SEL content. The acquisition will allow 7 Mindsets to broaden their comprehensive program to include Lessons For SEL's trademark 6 Minute SEL lessons, SELTV, and the popular SEL Video of the Week, among other assets. Byron McClure, D.Ed., the founder of Lessons For SEL and a National Certified School Psychologist, will join 7 Mindsets as Director of Innovation.
Lessons For SEL offers a variety of powerful, engaging resources and video content to help educators, mental health professionals, and school leaders focus on improving the social emotional wellness of their students and staff. "I look forward to working with 7 Mindsets to move the education landscape from a fixation on what's wrong to what's strong," said McClure. "Together, we can maximize the unlimited potential of educators, parents, and students to unlock authentic joy, creativity, and deep healing that our nation so desperately deserves."
As part of the purchase, 7 Mindsets will also acquire SELTV, a unique streaming platform with hundreds of SEL video lessons and content. On the platform, educators can browse a curated library of original SEL video lessons, shows, and webinars across categories such as self-management, decision-making skills, physical and mental well-being, and educator professional development. McClure is also the creator of the Lessons For SEL YouTube channel.
"The millions of students and educators we serve will benefit tremendously from the Lessons For SEL content, including SELTV," said Scott Shickler, Founder & CEO of 7 Mindsets. "Byron's thought leadership, combined with his experience and passion for improving outcomes for all youth, will ensure that 7 Mindsets is the most comprehensive, innovative, and inclusive SEL provider in the nation."
About 7 Mindsets
Since 2009, the 7 Mindsets digital solution provides an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven SEL curriculum and professional development program to Pre-K-12 schools. The research-based solution helps educators create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships and empowers each member of the school community to live a life of purpose, passion, and meaning. The 7 Mindsets SEL program has been implemented with more than 1 million students across the United States and internationally. For more information go to 7mindsets.com and follow 7 Mindsets on Twitter @7Mindsets.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/7_mindsets_acquires_lessons_for_sel/prweb18557189.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.