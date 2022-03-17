7 Mindsets Acquires Lessons For SEL

New streaming platform offering SEL videos and lessons for educators and students

7 Mindsets, the leader in online Pre-K-12 social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, announced the acquisition of Lessons For SEL, a cloud-based solution featuring a streaming platform of video lessons and SEL content. The acquisition will allow 7 Mindsets to broaden their comprehensive program to include Lessons For SEL's trademark 6 Minute SEL lessons, SELTV, and the popular SEL Video of the Week, among other assets. Byron McClure, D.Ed., the founder of Lessons For SEL and a National Certified School Psychologist, will join 7 Mindsets as Director of Innovation.

Lessons For SEL offers a variety of powerful, engaging resources and video content to help educators, mental health professionals, and school leaders focus on improving the social emotional wellness of their students and staff. "I look forward to working with 7 Mindsets to move the education landscape from a fixation on what's wrong to what's strong," said McClure. "Together, we can maximize the unlimited potential of educators, parents, and students to unlock authentic joy, creativity, and deep healing that our nation so desperately deserves."

As part of the purchase, 7 Mindsets will also acquire SELTV, a unique streaming platform with hundreds of SEL video lessons and content. On the platform, educators can browse a curated library of original SEL video lessons, shows, and webinars across categories such as self-management, decision-making skills, physical and mental well-being, and educator professional development. McClure is also the creator of the Lessons For SEL YouTube channel.

"The millions of students and educators we serve will benefit tremendously from the Lessons For SEL content, including SELTV," said Scott Shickler, Founder & CEO of 7 Mindsets. "Byron's thought leadership, combined with his experience and passion for improving outcomes for all youth, will ensure that 7 Mindsets is the most comprehensive, innovative, and inclusive SEL provider in the nation."

About 7 Mindsets

Since 2009, the 7 Mindsets digital solution provides an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven SEL curriculum and professional development program to Pre-K-12 schools. The research-based solution helps educators create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships and empowers each member of the school community to live a life of purpose, passion, and meaning. The 7 Mindsets SEL program has been implemented with more than 1 million students across the United States and internationally. For more information go to 7mindsets.com and follow 7 Mindsets on Twitter @7Mindsets.

