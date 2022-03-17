Texas-based VT Pharma is Developing New Products to Help People Treat Diabetes and Reach Health Goals

Celebrated tech entrepreneur and change agent has helped launch VT Pharma, an award-winning organization that develops physical and digital products to help people realize their health goals, regardless of economic status.

Texas-based VT Pharma is developing all-new digital and physical products to support the health and wellness of people around the world.

Founded by tech entrepreneurs, Ken Brown and Roy Varghese with medical direction from noted physician and researcher, Dr. Ananda S. Prasad, VT Pharma helps people realize their health goals, regardless of economic status.

Last year, VT Pharma received the 2021 National Award for Best Technology Start Up. This award showcased VT Pharma's drive for innovation and brought national attention to their recent patent for treating diabetes.

According to studies published by the US National Institutes of Health, "diabetes is estimated to contribute to one in nine deaths among adults aged 20-79 years. Prevention of diabetes and its complications is essential, particularly in middle-income countries, where the current impact is estimated to be the largest."

Dr. Prasad's work was recently celebrated by the American College of Physicians - American Society of Internal Medicine and has received commendation by the United States congress. His studies have led to discoveries on how zinc can positively affect macular degeneration, sickle cell disease, Wilson's disease, acute digestive distress, the common cold, and pneumonia.

Dr. Prasad's research on zinc, its benefits, and its effect on the human body have been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals. He refers to zinc as a "miracle element."

The benefits of zinc and the role it plays in the human body include:



Improved hydration

Reduction of the duration of the common cold by up to 3 days

Reduction of the severity of cold and flu symptoms

Preservation of eyesight by up to 25%

Reduction of inflammation

Increased blood flow and lowered blood pressure

Improved health and appearance of skin

Faster wound-healing

Reduction of the effects of age-related diseases

On February 5, 2022, Doctor Prasad passed away at the age of 94.

Using Dr. Prasad's important research, VT Pharma is currently developing all-new products with the purpose of significantly improving the health of millions around the world.

