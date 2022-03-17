Dealer eProcess Receives Top Rated Websites and Highest Rated Digital Marketing 2021 Driving Sales Awards

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction, Dealer eProcess wins awards in the Websites and Digital Marketing Categories

Dealer eProcess has received a "Top Rated" Websites and "Highest Rated" Digital Marketing award in the eleventh annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2021 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. The dealer satisfaction rankings are determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"We are honored to have received these awards," said Joe Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer at Dealer eProcess, "they show that our hard work and dedication has earned us the trust of our clients and partners."

"We congratulate Dealer eProcess, on receiving a ‘Highest Rated/Top Rated' Websites and Digital Marketing Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our eleventh year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead."

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized leader and award-winner, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: http://www.dealereprocess.com.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.

