ClearLight Bio Adds Custom MuVi SPIM CS Light-Sheet Microscope to 3D Tissue Imaging Capabilities

CLARITY Tissue Clearing combined with Light-Sheet Fluorescence Microscopy Further Empowers Researchers to See More Biology™.

ClearLight Biotechnologies, Inc., today announced that it has added a customized MuVi SPIM CS Light-Sheet Microscope from Luxendo, a Bruker company, to its portfolio of imaging solutions.

ClearLight Bio's MuVi SPIM CS microscope is customized to accommodate a wide range of tissue sizes and imaging needs. Adding the light-sheet microscope to ClearLight Lab Services expands tissue imaging services capabilities. The microscope provides faster imaging acquisition, accommodates larger sample sizes, and six lasers provide increased multiplex channels over the confocal image acquisition platform.

"We're excited to expand our image offerings for customers, adding light-sheet fluorescence microscopy in addition to our confocal microscope. This all translates into an increased multiplex panel on a wider range of larger tissues in less time. Our Lab Services team will guide customers on which imaging platform is best given their tissue type and research questions involved," said Sharla White, Vice President of Research and Development for ClearLight Bio.

ClearLight's light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM), also called Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (SPIM) is a highly capable microscope manufactured by Luxendo, a Bruker company. The microscope's sample chamber can handle whole optically cleared mouse brains and other organs. The unit provides fast image acquisition in a single plane of light orthogonal to the detection objective lenses, minimizing photobleaching in thick specimens. The included Luxendo LuxData comprehensive data processing and storage solution provides fast transfer and large-capacity storage to handle the large data volumes generated by the light sheet.

"We are very excited about ClearLight Bio's use of the MuVi SPIM CS Light-Sheet Microscope, as it was a customized solution that included simultaneous dual-color imaging and fast axial scanning for optimized imaging speed and quality to meet their application requirements and complement their highly recognized expertise in sample clearing and labelling, as well as image processing and analysis," said Malte Wachsmuth, General Manager and Head of Applications for Bruker Luxendo. "Their first results look very promising, and we are eager to see the further research this system enables."

ClearLight Bio is already using the light-sheet microscopy platform to provide imaging services to preclinical researchers who wish to See More Biology. Interested researchers in academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical environments who want to learn more about ClearLight's light-sheet microscope are encouraged to visit the company's Light-Sheet Fluorescent Microscopy web page at https://clearlightbiotechnologies.com/services/light-sheet-fluorescent-microscopy/.

About ClearLight Bio

ClearLight Bio is an early-stage life sciences tools company. The Company provides tissue processing, imaging, and image analysis services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic researchers. ClearLight Bio utilizes the patent-protected CLARITY technology, licensed from Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA. The CLARITY technology allows clearing of animal and human tissue so that thick tissue samples can be imaged in three dimensions (3D) with a confocal or light-sheet microscope and then analyzed by a lab scientist in a 3D dataset. The Company is currently developing automated analysis software enabled by artificial intelligence. This software is intended to analyze the large datasets associated with 3D imaging and provide researchers with quantitative spatial data. The images and analysis may allow researchers to See More Biology facilitating better understanding of the tissue and tumor microenvironments. We believe this will facilitate discovery of new methods and drugs to diagnose and treat disease. For more information, please visit https://clearlightbiotechnologies.com.

