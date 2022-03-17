Kognity Unveils Complete Digital High School Science Solution, Aligned to NGSS, at ASCD 2022

High school teachers will inspire students to think like scientists with virtual science learning activities offered by Kognity for NGSS

At ASCD 2022, Kognity, a global edtech leader, will unveil Kognity for NGSS, its new complete digital solution for teaching high school science, created to meet and align with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Using Kognity's platform, built for 21st-century teaching, U.S. high school science teachers will inspire their students to think like scientists through a combination of physical and virtual activities, packaged into an engaging and scaffolded journey through the material.

The Next Generation Science Standards are a multi-state effort in the United States to create new education standards that are "rich in content and practice, arranged in a coherent manner across disciplines and grades to provide all students an internationally benchmarked science education." The standards were developed by a consortium of 26 states and by the National Science Teachers Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Research Council, and Achieve, a nonprofit organization that was also involved in developing math and English standards.

"When we looked at the learning resources ecosystem, we realized that there was a lot of work being done in edtech and then separately there was a good deal being done by content and curriculum providers. But there weren't many who were working at the intersection of combining technology with pedagogy to elevate learning," says Hugo Wernhoff, CEO and cofounder, Kognity. "That's where Kognity lives – it's a merging of the two sides of the coin, in a format that's very user-centric. In other words, we didn't want to be ‘just' an edtech company, or ‘just' a content/curriculum publisher – Kognity for NGSS is a marriage of both those things."

Kognity for NGSS, already being piloted in high schools around the country, is a comprehensive high school science curriculum featuring interactive materials centered around anchoring phenomena to get students thinking globally and locally about important questions. The flexible content is designed to engage students and promote inquiry and skills-based learning through features such as simulations, videos, and 3D models. High school science teachers can use Kognity's framework to teach in their own way, with confidence that their instruction is aligned to NGSS performance expectations. Auto-graded assignments, real-time student insights, and facilitation tips help save time and allow teachers to focus on what matters most: teaching.

To implement its innovative new high school science curriculum in schools and districts around the United States, Kognity appointed an advisory board of top leaders in education technology, science learning, and education policy. The Kognity for NGSS Advisory Board members are:

