High School Seniors Can Apply for a $10,000 Scholarship from The Foundation for Global Sports Development

Ten college-bound students will each be awarded a one-time scholarship of $10,000.

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) is accepting applications for the Exceptional Youth Scholarship, which was established in 2015. The foundation has expanded its scholarship program, increasing the number of recipients from 5 to 10. Each scholarship recipient will be awarded $10,000 in recognition of the student's outstanding academic achievement and high levels of community service.

"This year we have doubled our scholarship giving," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD Executive Board Member. "With 2022 being our eighth year offering the Exceptional Youth Scholarship, we are acutely aware of the financial obstacles many students face as they consider secondary education options. We aim to provide support to the greatest extent possible."

"The students who receive this scholarship have already demonstrated a remarkable commitment to academic excellence and their communities," said David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member. "Our hope is that the Exceptional Youth Scholarship empowers the students to continue making a positive impact for years to come."

The Exceptional Youth Scholarship is based on the following criteria:



Must be a high school senior at the time of application

Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 (through the end of Fall 2021)

Must have participated in some form of community service, volunteerism, or mentorship activities during high school

Personal statement essay

U.S. citizen or legal resident

Financial need is also taken into consideration. Eligible students have until April 15, 2022 to apply.

For further details on the scholarship award, eligibility, and the application process, please visit https://globalsportsdevelopment.org/programs/awards.

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films

The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.

