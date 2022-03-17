PKF O'Connor Davies Business Solutions Manager Mistie Carlon Named Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker

Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual list recognizes business and community achievements in the Hudson Valley

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that Business Solutions Manager Mistie Carlon has been recognized as a Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The honor reflects Carlon's accomplished career and impact in New York's Hudson Valley and underscores the Firm's deep bench of accomplished and committed leaders and community members.

"I'd like to congratulate Mistie on this accomplishment, which is a meaningful recognition of a career spent serving clients and communities in the Hudson Valley," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We're thrilled to have her as part of the team and look forward to her continued success and impact in the region."

Carlon joined the Firm along with the rest of the Judelson, Giordano and Siegel team earlier this year and has made an immediate impact. She is a tax specialist focused on preparing corporation, partnership and professional tax returns, as well as compiling and reviewing financial statements. She is a guiding force at the Firm's Poughkeepsie office, with a deep commitment to mentoring junior accountants and enhancing the Firm's culture and client service.

"I love calling the Hudson Valley home, and this honor from the DCRCC gives me great pride in what I've accomplished in my career and for my community," Carlon said. "I'm grateful to my team of supportive colleagues in Poughkeepsie and send my congratulations to all the other individuals who earned this recognition."

The Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker awards are bestowed annually to forty individuals under the age of 40 who have shown a strong commitment to the Hudson Valley. A selection committee comprised of former honorees judge nominations based on professional and community achievements. They score each nomination independently of each other and the Chamber, and the scores are then tallied to determine the Top 40. Neither the Chamber staff nor any sponsors or partners influence the judging in any way. The awards ceremony, which is open to the public, is a celebration of these individuals and their accomplishments. The 2022 Hudson Valley Top Forty Under 40 Mover and Shaker Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, April 14 at Changepoint Theater. More information is available at https://www.dcrcoc.org/40under40.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.

The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pkf_oconnor_davies_business_solutions_manager_mistie_carlon_named_top_forty_under_40_mover_shaker/prweb18557566.htm