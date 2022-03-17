Relay Payments Introduces RelayGo to Keep Drivers Moving

All-in-one expense card for fast, convenient payment of your fleet's over-the-road expenses

Relay Payments, a digital payment solutions provider for the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries, today introduced RelayGo, a technology-enabled all-in-one fleet expense card and driver mobile app.

For carriers, RelayGo features proprietary expense management technology for tracking and controlling spend, while simplifying reimbursement and reconciliation. For drivers, the RelayGo card is a fast and secure means of making over-the-road payments. And the RelayGo mobile app has GPS-enabled discoverability, so drivers can find and book parking, and find repair shops and other services where they need them on the road.

"RelayGo will drive the next chapter in our company's growth story as we continue to add innovative products and services while maintaining our commitment to superior customer service," says Relay Payments CEO Ryan Droege.

Relay has experienced rapid growth since it was founded in 2019. The company now serves more than 250,000 drivers, including 45,000 owner operators.

Industry-leading customer service will continue to distinguish Relay from its competitors, Droege says. "Our U.S.-based customer service team is available 24/7 every day of the year. A knowledgeable and helpful person will respond to each call quickly, usually within 30 seconds. Let's just say that isn't the service experience our competitors deliver."

In so many ways, RelayGo helps keep drivers on the road – earning money and driving fleet profit margins.

"RelayGo is a game changer. The RelayGo card gives our drivers the ability to pay quickly and easily for even unexpected expenses like repairs. The driver app is so easy to use and everything is all in one place," says Mike Payton, owner of K M Payton Trucking, in Tehachapi, CA, one of the transportation companies that participated in a field test of RelayGo.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is one of Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranked sixth in Finance. Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, Estes, Old Dominion Freight Lines, and Southeastern Freight Lines to streamline their payment processes and optimize operations so products get to store shelves more quickly and efficiently.

