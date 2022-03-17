Pure for Men Corners Fiber Market with Acquisition of Take Two

Leading Gay Men's Lifestyle Brand Features Both Bestselling Fiber Supplements for Bottoms

Following in their mission to promote confidence for staying ready, Pure for Men, the leading lifestyle brand for gay men, announces the acquisition of another best-selling supplement Take Two, cornering the market on fiber for bottoms.

Take Two, a best-selling fiber capsule available on Amazon, will soon be available on Pure for Men's website with the brand's entire line of wellness, face and body care collections. Pure for Men will continue to offer Take Two's proprietary best-selling fiber formula though the product will be rebranded in the future.

"We are thrilled to deliver Pure for Men's entire family of health, beauty and cleanliness products to Take Two's engaged fanbase while offering Pure for Men customers, who might benefit from an alternative formula, to Take Two's unique hero product," says Lawrence Johnson, Co-founder & CEO of Pure for Men. "The move represents our charge into a larger consumer market and an opportunity to scale Take Two's well-earned position as a trusted fiber supplement with an alternative formula both domestically and internationally."

The acquisition came when interest in Take Two's reviews, marketing approach and international success turned into an opportunity to welcome Take Two into the Pure for Men family of wellness care.

"I am excited to present our current customers with additional options to our best-selling Stay Ready fiber! Every body is different and some formulas work better for different people. Pure for Men has long been the leader in ‘clean butt sex' and now we can provide our growing customer base with additional product variations that fit their lifestyle," adds Fabian Prado, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Pure for Men.

Both Take Two and Pure for Men's fiber blends utilize multiple sources of premium, natural fiber. Pure for Men's bestselling fiber capsules and powder combine black chia seeds, flaxseed, psyllium husk and aloe vera, while Take Two's fiber supplements blend cinnamon bark and chicory root in addition to aloe vera and Psyllium husk. Pure for Men will not be changing Take Two's trusted formula, instead offering both brands' existing customer base a variety of fiber options in addition to Pure for Men's best-selling multivitamins and bodycare collections.

Since 2017, Pure for Men has helping men stay ready with an entire line of sex wellness essentials, skincare, and bodycare designed with the needs of gay men at the forefront. The addition of Take Two catapults Pure for Men's goal to deliver the best health and wellness products to LGBTQ+ folks around the globe.

