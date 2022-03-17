Babyscripts Named Among Top 50 Remote Monitoring Companies by AVIA Connect

Foremost digital health market report ranks Babyscripts 2nd overall, top of condition-specific platforms

Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced today that it was recognized as a Top 50 Company in remote monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the foremost digital health marketplace. Babyscripts ranked second overall, and highest in the subcategory of condition-specific platforms, with triple the footprint of other companies evaluated in the report.

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of more than 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

Babyscripts has spent the last eight years building a clinically-validated virtual care platform to allow OBGYNs to deliver a new model of prenatal care. Using internet-connected devices for remote monitoring, Babyscripts offers risk-specific experiences to allow providers to manage up to 90% of pregnancies virtually, allowing doctors to detect risk more quickly and automate elements of care.

Babyscripts offers providers and payers the best-in-class digital health solution for pregnancy and postpartum care management. Babyscripts has been shown to help identify pregnancy and detect clinical and social risks earlier, engage patients in maternal health education, increase visit attendance, and improve care coordination, driving safer deliveries and producing better health outcomes. Babyscripts has also been shown to reduce costs to health plans and hospitals through better compliance to prenatal and postpartum care guidelines, and earlier identification and intervention of complications such as those related to blood pressure.

"The data collected by AVIA Connect gives us a view into how digital solutions are being used across the industry," said Juan Pablo Segura, President and co-founder of Babyscripts. "To be included in this prestigious list and to rank so highly is a sign of an important shift in healthcare. Health systems and payers are looking for cost-effective ways to deliver care to consumers, who expect some part of that experience to be virtual, and they're prioritizing solutions like Babyscripts that perform effectively while supporting the patient/provider relationship and producing positive clinical outcomes."

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospital and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration, and Match Score — a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here.

About Babyscripts

Babyscripts is delivering a new model for prenatal and postpartum care that is transforming the way expectant mothers use technology to work with their healthcare providers. Since 2014, we've delivered the most-implemented mobile clinical solution for remote monitoring in pregnancy, with the mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all mothers. For more information on our virtual care solution and to request a demo, visit babyscripts.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/babyscripts_named_among_top_50_remote_monitoring_companies_by_avia_connect/prweb18559010.htm