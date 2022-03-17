SquaredFinancial Onboards Quant Insight's iQbyQi, Pairing Retail Traders with AI-backed Analytics and Insights

SquaredFinancial combines financial market expertise with dedicated customer support and gives customers a flexible technology-backed solution that works for first-time traders to professional investors.

SquaredFinancial, the fintech brokerage headquartered in Cyprus offering trading services through online and mobile platforms, has become the first company to offer its customers access to iQbyQi' s cutting edge analytics, backed by AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.

iQbyQi is developed by leading quantitative financial market analytics provider, Quant Insight (Qi). It uses a cloud-based AI "market brain" which analyses millions of data points in real-time, understands how they are all connected to market prices, highlights opportunities and risks, then broadcasts ‘insights and analytics', tailored specifically to retail traders.

With this partnership, SquaredFinancial's retail traders will receive iQbyQi daily analytics and insights. iQbyQi's unique insights into the macro-forces driving asset prices allow individual investors to identify key market opportunities and risks and make better trading decisions.

SquaredFinancial is the first major brokerage to offer their retail traders iQbyQi's AI-backed insights. Until recently, Qi has used its ‘world-first' technology to provide unique macro insights exclusively for the institutional world with some of the world's best known investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers, including Alan Howard of Brevan Howard, incorporating Qi's analytics in their investment process.

However, Qi have sought to ‘level-the-playing-field' with iQbyQi, by matching retail traders with institutional-grade analytics via online brokers in Europe and the Middle East. As it stands, retail trading accounts have boomed, but 60-80 per cent of individual trading accounts are losing money, as there is a significant knowledge, experience and resources gap that iQbyQi aims to fill.

Husam Al Kurdi, CEO for SquaredFinancial comments:

"An informed decision is always a better decision, which is why we believe education is the key to healthy trading. We offer our clients the necessary tools that allow them to deepen their knowledge and react knowing the latest market updates and insights in order to make the right trading decisions. We chose Quant Insight as our strategic partner, because together we can offer unique impartial insights to our retail traders. The technology provided to SquaredFinancial clients by iQbyQi offers astute detail into the macro factors driving the prices of all the assets available to trade on our website."

Zahi Younan, CEO for Quant Insight Europe comments:

"We are proud to partner with our first online broker, SquaredFinancial, who believed in our vision of empowering the retail trader with insights that weren't available, until today, to every retail trader in Europe and the Middle East.

About SquaredFinancial

For almost two decades, SquaredFinancial has been a leading name in the online brokerage industry, mainly thanks to its robust asset offer, outstanding customer support and the plethora of technological tools at traders' disposal. With years of accumulated market expertise, the team behind SquaredFinancial has designed trading conditions which are hard to compete with in terms of education variety, execution speed, platform security and more. Further information regarding the services provided by SquaredFinancial is available on the brand's website, http://www.squaredfinancial.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/squaredfinancial_onboards_quant_insights_iqbyqi_pairing_retail_traders_with_ai_backed_analytics_and_insights/prweb18470426.htm