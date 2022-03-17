Celebrating Easter Day, Helloice offers a special sale of "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" all across the available merchandise

Helloice produces elegant and trendy hip-hop-inspired jewelry items. The online store has a wide variety of items such as pendants, chains, watches, earrings, and much more. All the jewelry items are available for both men and women. In the true spirit of Easter, Helloice offers a special discount throughout the website. Customers can now purchase two items at a price of a single piece; just use promo code FREE to avail of this offer.
MIAMI (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Helloice creates some of the most trendy and fashionable jewelry items. While being a luxury brand, Helloice offers significantly lower prices as compared to the competitors. That's because the company believes in providing fair and honest pricing to people looking to buy luxury items. Taking this philosophy a step ahead, Helloice gears up towards the Easter Sale. This sale will allow customers to purchase one item, then receive another one free of cost.
The Easter Sale is an ideal opportunity for people who want to experience the true magic of hip-hop, trendy, and luxurious jewelry. The Easter Sale applies to all items available at the Helloice store. These items include Cuban Chain, Jewelry sets, diamond watches, religious pendants, chains, and many more. The Easter Sale can be availed by using the promotional code FREE at the time of purchasing.
Helloice was created by a group of young men who wanted to give back to the community. This group of seven young fellows set out on a mission to provide luxurious, elegant and appealing, yet affordable jewelry items that everyone could afford. With this mission, Helloice aims to reach the world and scale the business to the global market.
What makes Helloice different and special from the rest of the brands, is the dedication and passion towards the craft. With a strong devotion to what the company does, Helloice produces some of the finest pieces of jewelry. The unique craftsmanship of each product by Helloice speaks for itself. Moreover, the jewelry items are completely harmless to the skin. They have no reaction to the skin and cause no damage.
Felix, the founder of Helloice says, "People tend to believe 'This is expensive, it must be better' or 'This is cheap, it must be worse.' When the fact of the matter is we use better materials, have better designs and offer better prices than everyone else out there. It has taken us years upon years to get to where we are now. But it feels good to know that we are revolutionizing the jewelry space." Helloice can be reached on social media like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Helloice:
Helloice was founded in Miami, Florida in 2017 with a mission to revolutionize the jewelry space. The company offers some of the best looking and the best feeling jewelry items along with being affordable for all. With the latest Easter Sale, customers can shop to their hearts' content.
Media contact
Website address: https://www.helloice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/helloicejewelry/
https://www.instagram.com/helloiceofficial/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuj7LfLH6n31T2VCd16PpSA
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/celebrating_easter_day_helloice_offers_a_special_sale_of_buy_1_get_1_free_all_across_the_available_merchandise/prweb18553630.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
