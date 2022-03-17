Infosec Institute Named a Security Awareness and Training Strong Performer

Infosec is recognized for its comprehensive, customer-focused solution

Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022 report. The report ranks the 11 most significant security awareness training companies based on Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence categories using 30 criteria. Infosec was among the top two ranked in the Current Offering category based on learner content, risk quantification, reporting capabilities, security culture betterment and other criteria.

The Forrester Wave™ states, "Infosec provides a comprehensive, customer-focused solution for today's market. Long-established Infosec Institute bases its vision on three pillars — learner engagement, human risk measurement, and exceptional customer experience — that are all fundamental to present and future market needs…Infosec has delivered on its promise of gamification: The award-winning Choose Your Own Adventure® Games complement a set of creative, engaging, and inclusive content, including animation; customer references were delighted with the quality and variety of this content."

The report also notes, "The vendor has a team dedicated to customer support that displays client obsession at all points and consistently gets rave reviews from reference customers. Security leaders interested in working with a vendor that deeply understands them and which provides a quality solution should investigate Infosec."

"We believe Infosec's placement in this report and strength of our Infosec IQ offering reflects our relentless commitment to creating the most impactful and engaging security awareness training experiences for our clients," said Jack Koziol, senior vice president, general manager and founder of Infosec. "From the moment we onboard a client, we are dedicated to their ongoing success and helping them empower positive behaviors and strong security cultures. We believe our ranking reflects our clients' confidence that they've chosen their security awareness training partner well."

Infosec's role-guided security education platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — help individuals and organizations protect their data, mitigate risk and empower employees through education. Today, more than five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training, and more than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams.

The report is produced by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm. Forrester's research assessed vendors on a weighted scale that ranks capabilities across multiple categories.

Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

