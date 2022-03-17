Numerated Wins "Best Business Lending Platform" in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards mark the fourth consecutive year Numerated has been recognized as a fintech leader by the independent marketing intelligence organization.

Numerated, the modern loan origination system for business banking, is the 2022 "Best Lending Platform" according to FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top performing fintech companies across a number of categories including innovation, performance, and ease of use.

This year's recognition marks the fourth consecutive year the Boston-based fintech has won a Fintech Breakthrough Award. In 2021, Numerated earned the FinTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Business Lending Company".

"Being driven to be the best is one of our core values here at Numerated," said Numerated CEO and Co-Founder Dan O'Malley. "To us, that means building a loan origination system that offers the best experience, for customers and bankers, on the market. It means providing our financial institutions with a tool that makes business banking incredibly efficient. And, it means being a true partner in helping our customers quickly recognize value in their investment."

Founded in 2017, Numerated is building the future of the loan origination system on a vision of radically simplifying business banking for lenders and their borrowers by using data.

The Numerated Loan Origination System helps borrowers secure approval for business loans and lines of credit in minutes rather than days, by eliminating or automating most of the tedious work associated with these complicated financial products. The award-winning platform is fast and easy to implement, learn, and use, with more than 140 financial institutions having leveraged the platform to process more than $50B in lending for over 400,000 businesses, to date.

"Financial institutions using a digital loan origination system will have a significant advantage over traditional competitors as quickly shifting customer expectations favor digital experiences," said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. "With a development process centered around the needs and feedback of financial institutions, Numerated is helping banks and credit unions of all sizes in their transition to digital lending. Year after year, Numerated has proven to be an industry leader through tireless innovation and we extend our sincere congratulations to the team for a well-deserved 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award win."

Numerated's recognition as the "Best Business Lending Platform" by FinTech Breakthrough comes as the company is building momentum on the tail end of 2021 and to start the new year. In December, Numerated made headlines through their acquisition of fellow Boston-based startup Fincura, and just this week was ranked No. 4 on Inc.'s Northeast Regional list of fastest-growing private companies.

Learn more about the Numerated Loan Origination System at http://www.numerated.com.

####

About Numerated

Numerated is a modern loan origination system for business banking that dramatically reduces work for financial institutions and their customers. Banks and credit unions use Numerated to meet businesses' expectations for digital convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations for any business banking product, from application to decision to close. More than 400,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2021 Inc. 5,000.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Chris Cunningham

numerated@haymaker.co

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18562450.htm