Home Trends & Design Makes a Return at High Point Market Spring Show

Sustainable furniture manufacturer opens showroom in renovated warehouse ahead of High Point Market
HIGH POINT, N.C. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
On March 30, Home trends & Design (HTD) will open the doors to its new, permanent showroom in High Point, N.C March 31-April 6. The sustainability-focused furniture manufacturer last made an appearance at High Point Market in 2019, and the expansion comes on the heels of a significant two-year growth spurt. This success lends HTD the opportunity to reconnect with its publics at the premier home furnishings trade show.
Since its founding in 2005, HTD has emphasized the importance of sustainability in the furniture industry. In addition to co-founding the Sustainable Furnishings Council in 2016, the company also established the Mango Foundation in 2015. The new HTD showroom is housed in a century-old mercantile building located in downtown High Point. Following its 2020 purchase and the first of two rounds of renovations, the two-story brick structure is opening for Spring High Point Market.
"We love using recycled and reclaimed materials and eco-friendly practices in our furniture," said Hank Cravey, co-founder and CEO of Home Trends & Design. "It's a great opportunity to have a location that matches our style, is very easy for our customers to visit, and will ensure this historical structure is preserved."
You can visit HTD's new High Point showroom at 118 N. Wrenn St. High Point, N.C 27260 during Spring 2022 Market. Learn more about Home Trends & Design and view its online catalog at htddirect.com.
About Home Trends & Design: Based in Austin, Texas, Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of eco-friendly lifestyle home furnishings. HTD furniture is designed with an emphasis on organic and renewable materials, time-honored construction and cutting-edge styles for today's sophisticated consumer. Founded in 2005, the company has grown to include manufacturing throughout Southeast Asia as well as in Austin, TX. HTD is also a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and founded the Mango Foundation in 2015, dedicated to planning a tree for every dining table sold. See all furniture collections and learn more at htddirect.com.
