The new 2022 Hyundai Kona Comes with a Plethora of Technology Enhancements
MARION, Ohio (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Mathews Hyundai is committed to providing Ohio drivers with the most up-to-date Hyundai vehicles. Many of the new Hyundai automobiles for the 2022 model year have already arrived at the store. The 2022 Hyundai Kona is one of these automobiles. This subcompact crossover's new, revised 2022 model year car is now available at Mathews Hyundai.
Under the hood of the new 2022 Kona is a new 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque. It is linked to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission for the first time. The Limited and new N Line trim levels, on the other hand, come with a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 195 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque as standard. An upgraded 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox is instead used which has been returned exclusively this year for improving performance.
The store claims to have many units of the various trim levels of the 2022 Hyundai Kona in stock. The SE, SEL, Limited, and N-line trim levels are included in the inventory list. As a result, local buyers are encouraged to check out the dealership's online inventory as soon as feasible.
Residents in the Marion region may call the sales team at (833) 331-0082 for additional information on the 2022 Hyundai Kona or scheduling a test drive. Mathews Hyundai is situated at 1793 Marion Mt. Gilead Road/ Route 95, Marion, OH 43302. Check out the website at https://www.mathewseasthyundai.com/
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022_hyundai_kona_is_now_available_at_mathews_hyundai_in_marion_ohio/prweb18562946.htm
