Free Book Marketing Webinar by Smith Publicity on March 30th 2022 for Self-Publishing Authors

This Second Webinar Continues Smith Publicity's 6-Part Series with "Assembling Your Indie Publishing Team"

The leading book marketing firm Smith Publicity continues its 2022 six-session webinar series with "Building a Successful Indie Publishing Team: How and When to Get Started." The second webinar in the series will feature host Corinne Moulder, Vice President of Business Development at Smith Publicity, and industry partners and experts Bethany Brown of The Cadence Group and Gwyn Flowers of GKS Creative. The session will identify the pillars of an indie publishing team and tips to maximize book launch results through partner collaboration.

"Building a Successful Indie Publishing Team: How and When to Get Started."

is set for March 30 at 2pm EDT

From design to publicity, hiring the right team helps authors, publishers, and service providers alike prepare and execute a winning publication plan while adapting a traditional model to their own needs. The webinar will follow a Q&A format with a Smith Publicity moderator facilitating discussion throughout and time for questions from attendees toward the conclusion of the session.

"We're thrilled to continue our new webinar series with our second session, which we have shaped to be as informative and actionable as possible for authors and other industry professionals," says Moulder. "Even more exciting is to be able to host this session alongside two talented and trusted partners who will bring their unique experience and perspectives to the hour."

The unique format for each session includes a veteran Smith Publicity executive teamed with a respected industry partner who has relevant expertise on the topic. The webinars support Smith Publicity's commitment to making book marketing and publicity knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and others connected to the field.

About Smith Publicity

Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today. It has worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team of publicists creates campaigns for authors ranging from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. The firm's continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to its uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.

Subscribe to the Smith Publicity Email List for Updates and Access to Past Webinars

By subscribing to Smith Publicity's marketing email list, subscribers will receive updates on upcoming webinars and events as well as access to all past webinars. Information about upcoming webinars will also be available on the Smith Publicity social media channels.

# # #

Webinar Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tOFWcF-RRMml-P32R0mNRQ

Complete information about the book marketing company Smith Publicity, its staff, and services is available at https://www.smithpublicity.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/free_book_marketing_webinar_by_smith_publicity_on_march_30th_2022_for_self_publishing_authors/prweb18560478.htm