Milwaukee World Festival, Inc Signs Up with vFairs to Provide Global Access to its Summerfest Tech Event on June 29 and June 30

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is hosting its 5th annual Summerfest Tech as a hybrid event from the 29th to 30th of June, 2022 with an increased pitch competition reward and more locations. It is making the event available virtually using the vFairs platform.

MWF is hosting its 5th annual Summerfest Tech on the 29th and 30th of June, 2022. It will be a live two-day hybrid event, with the virtual aspect hosted through vFairs. All of the event programming will be available online for free for all registrants from June 29 through July 28, 2022. Anyone interested can register through the Summerfest Tech homepage.

It will take place at various venues like the new BMO Tower, the Saint Kate Arts Hotel, the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network's (MARN) location in the Third Ward, and at Henry Maier Festival Park. This year, the Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition will return, with the prize money doubled to $50,000.

The aim of this event is to promote innovation and technology. It will be available for 30 days online following the event, so anyone who wants to explore the latest trends related to technology and innovation can log in at their convenience. While the event hosts are headquartered in Wisconsin, it does not necessarily mean people from other places can't use it for inspiration, education, and networking.

Furthermore, Summerfest Tech will have a number of sessions on hot topics like cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cybersecurity, machine learning, design by intelligence, and artificial intelligence (AI).

While the pitch competition and its sessions will be in-person, the organization signed up with vFairs to let an online audience view the event. This will make the event more accessible and will generate more interest.

"Five years ago, Summerfest Tech started as an idea, and it has grown into a two-day event that engages executives, investors, entrepreneurs and students from across the globe, while showcasing Milwaukee as a burgeoning tech hub," said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We are so proud of our progress and look forward to a bright future and continued growth."

Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs stated, "The tech and innovation industries are some of the best candidates for going virtual and hybrid with their events. This future-forward approach will help make these events accessible to as many people as possible, and promote inventiveness."

People who are interested in attending this event can register through the homepage.

About MWF

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is an independent, private 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1965 that produces Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, a three-weekend festival that typically generates approximately $187 million in economic impact for the community each year. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. also maintains and improves Henry Maier Festival Park, located on 75 acres on the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, WI.

About vFairs

vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/milwaukee_world_festival_inc_signs_up_with_vfairs_to_provide_global_access_to_its_summerfest_tech_event_on_june_29_and_june_30/prweb18561459.htm