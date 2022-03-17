Rallying to Mitigate National Blood Crisis: TerraPro Solutions and Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving the Pacific Southwest, to Host San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive

The San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive will be held on Friday, March 25th, from 10:00am to 3:30pm at the Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123. The public is encouraged to donate. For appointments visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

The San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive will be held on Friday, March 25th, from 10:00am to 3:30pm at the Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego, CA 92123. The public is encouraged to donate.

The U.S. has a national blood crisis. The San Diego Blood Bank and blood banks across the country are experiencing a major decline in donor turnout. These collection challenges have disrupted blood supply, resulting in alarmingly low inventories of blood products for our community.

Blood cannot be manufactured; it must be voluntarily donated by a human. Giving blood a single time can help save up to three lives. The San Diego Blood Bank serves hospitals in Southern California, including trauma centers and neonatal intensive care units.

"Hosting a blood drive is one of the most impactful ways to help families in Southern California," states San Diego Blood Bank Director of Community Relations and Marketing, Claudine Van Gonka. "We are extremely grateful to TerraPro Solutions and BBB Pacific Southwest's San Diego Campus, for their support in hosting a life-saving blood drive."

"In keeping with our ‘be a good human' values, TerraPro Solutions is pleased to support the life-saving work of the San Diego Blood Bank," said Kimberlee Centera, CEO, TerraPro Solutions.

"We value the spirit of collaboration that unites us in supporting the important work of the San Diego Blood Bank," remarked Linda Karimi, director of hospitality and business development Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.

Every donation saves lives. Anyone considering donating blood can visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

About San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB):

SDBB is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Our vision is to further ensure the health of our community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services and extending into research. SDBB is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves hospitals in San Diego, Orange, Imperial and Los Angeles counties with blood transfusion products and reference laboratory services. SDBB currently operates nine donation locations and 10 bloodmobiles. For more information about SDBB, visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions, a leading risk mitigation renewable energy project development consultancy has generated over 12 GWs in Solar, Wind, and Energy Storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, it is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development of renewable energy projects. Services include site feasibility and land acquisition, due diligence for investment, financing, and construction, compliance, and post-construction operations. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 aosborne@terraprosolutions.com or Vanessa Faucher 858-573-2000 vfaucher@terraprosolutions.com or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving the Pacific Southwest:

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses, and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org.

The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rallying_to_mitigate_national_blood_crisis_terrapro_solutions_and_better_business_bureau_bbb_serving_the_pacific_southwest_to_host_san_diego_blood_bank_blood_drive/prweb18554031.htm