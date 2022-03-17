Astound Business Solutions Announces Nationwide Expansion of Business WiFi

New Wireless offer extends broadband connectivity with professionally installed hotspots for offices and workplaces
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Astound Business Solutions, powered by RCN| Grande| Wave, a national telecommunications company operating leading regional service providers today announced the availability of its new Wi-Fi offerings for Business Solutions customers. With more than 70,000 customers, Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with fiber infrastructure tools that ensure reliable and secure connectivity for mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness for customer needs.
Astound Business Solutions Wi-Fi offers advanced services delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network and provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. Designed to provide flexibility and a superb user experience for medium density office environments. The Astound Business Wi-Fi offer includes:
o Advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology: Internet platform providing robust, fast and secure connectivity
o Cloud Control: Control of wireless networks from anywhere
o Scalability: Evolves rapidly with business expansion
o Adaptability: Around the clock monitoring and software updates to maximize performance
With Business Wi-Fi, Business Solutions customers can customize their network. Feature flexibility and simple scalability allow customers to determine their preferred level of service and enable zone-by-zone growth, adding as needed with unlimited capacity. These future-proofed services provide low monthly operation expense and protection against obsolescence.
"As a top-tier national telecommunications and fiber solutions provider with a local focus, we are dedicated to delivering reliable connectivity with best-in-class support," said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. "With this rollout, we're responding to what our customers are looking for, turnkey secure Wi-Fi internet connectivity for all the devices in their office environments."
Located in the eight of top 10 metro markets, Astound Broadband delivers best-in-class customer support with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help customers stay on top of today's evolving IT technology.
To learn more about Astound Business Solutions' offers, visit http://www.astound.com/business/.
About Astound Broadband
Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the national telecommunications provider, offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 70,000 business customers, Astound Business maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets
