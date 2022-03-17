FirstService Residential Exhibiting at the WMCCAI Conference and Expo

Industry leader to exhibit at Metro D.C.'s premier community management expo and support the Alice Ferguson Foundation March 25-26

Join FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, at the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of Community Associations Institute's (WMCCAI) 2022 Conference and Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The expo is the largest event across all of the CAI chapters worldwide. FirstService Residential associates will join more than 2,100 industry professionals and residential community association board members for a comprehensive two-day event.

"We are delighted to attend this important event," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "This conference offers a great opportunity for those serving on a condo or HOA board to gather new insights as well as network with industry experts. We are happy to be able to share the expertise we've gained through decades of working with communities and boards."

This year's expo features sessions covering association management trends and topics and opportunities to share, learn, network and discuss challenges and solutions. FirstService Residential's team will participate in Association Maintenance, Repair & Reserve Obligations after the Surfside Tragedy presentation. Join them Saturday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m., as they cover association governance changes, impact on board participation, reserve funds and property insurance. Staci Gelfound, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Vice President, FirstService Residential, will participate on the panel.

For every person who enters our booth raffle, FirstService Residential will donate $5 to the Alice Ferguson Foundation to support the promotion of the environmental sustainability of the Potomac River watershed. The Foundation's educational programs unite students, educators, park rangers, communities, regional organizations and government agencies throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area toward a common goal of protecting the valuable watershed.

"We look forward to meeting with association board members in the area, as well as helping to support an important initiative – by donating to the Alice Ferguson Foundation," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "We look forward to helping make a difference for the environment."

Visit FirstService Residential's associates and industry experts at booth #701 to learn about the benefits of collaborating with a professional residential property management company and help support the Alice Ferguson Foundation.

http://www.fsresidential.com

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/firstservice_residential_exhibiting_at_the_wmccai_conference_and_expo/prweb18541227.htm