Syntax Selected as 2021 CyberArk U.S. Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year

This award highlights the outstanding contributions Syntax delivers to its customers through its forward-thinking approach to providing trusted services

Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, is proud to announce it has been named the 2021 United States Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner of the Year by CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security.

As today's business landscape adjusts to account for more permanent hybrid and remote work environments, the need for managed service providers continues to increase. Especially in the face of talent shortages, organizations are leaning heavily on MSPs to support their dispersed workforces. And with nearly 50% of business leaders indicating they would be unable to mitigate a data breach or ransomware attack successfully, security solutions and services are critical.

"The Syntax team is honored to have been chosen by CyberArk as their Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year in the United States," said Matthew Rogers, Global CISO of Syntax. "This recognition reflects Syntax's commitment to protecting our customer's IT environments from unknown risks and bad actors while addressing the security skills gap many companies find themselves struggling to fill."

With more than 800 customers around the globe, Syntax is a trusted advisor in the cybersecurity industry. From the development of a security strategy, selecting the right tools for your environment and 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities, Syntax has the expertise needed to manage every step of a company's digital infrastructure lifecycle.

"CyberArk is pleased to recognize Syntax as our 2021 U.S. MSP Partner of the Year," said Scott Whitehouse, CyberArk VP of North America Channel. "Syntax has delivered managed services to a variety of customers across verticals and organization sizes generating new business opportunities."

For more information about Syntax's managed security services and solutions, including its security operations center, visit its website.

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at http://www.syntax.com.

About CyberArk:

CyberArk CYBR is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com.

