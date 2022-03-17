Stirista Ranks No. 105 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Two-Year Revenue Growth of 94% Propelled by Momentum of New Products and Partnerships
SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today revealed that the company was ranked No. 105 in Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"Stirista is proud to be San Antonio-based and it is an honor to be recognized as one of the Southwest's fastest growing companies along with so many great organizations that reflect the region's ever-growing economy," said Ajay Gupta, Stirista CEO. "This is a testament to our go-getter team and the productive, game changing momentum we have as we continue to build market-leading data-driven digital marketing and identity solutions for burgeoning channels such as CTV."
The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regional list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. In 2020 alone, these 141 companies added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy.
Stirista plans to grow its employee base 25% in 2022, many in the San Antonio area where the company has deep business and community roots. Stirista's unprecedented growth can be attributed to the successful launch and adoption of several key identity and CTV-based solutions, including its authoritative identity platform OMNA. Last year, Stirista also launched a new business unit called AccessB2B, which is dedicated to helping the company's B2B marketing and sales teams accomplish revenue growth targets.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands, including Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/stirista_ranks_no_105_on_inc_magazines_list_of_the_southwest_regions_fastest_growing_private_companies/prweb18562544.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
