Accelerating Biologics Development to Medicines: Key Drivers of Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the strategies to shorten timelines while minimizing safety and regulatory risks for biologics development. The featured speaker will detail cell line development (CLD) platform options and how testing across multiple platforms simultaneously can help reduce timelines and minimize risks.
TORONTO (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
The biopharmaceutical industry has made great strides in delivering cost-effective therapies to the market in the shortest timelines within regulatory guidelines. However, these advances are challenged by increasingly complex biologics formats and the subsequent additional analytical work for biologics development. In today's highly competitive landscape, it is necessary for biotech and pharmaceutical companies to focus on core capabilities while relying on a network of collaborators, vendors and regulatory experts to fill gaps.
Key to biopharmaceutical R&D is selecting contract research organizations (CROs) that share a company's goals of safety, quality, speed and low cost. At the same time, it is important to evaluate multiple cell line development (CLD) platforms to determine which platform will produce optimal titers.
Join Steven Lang, PhD, MBA, VP, Biologics, Aragen Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Biologics Development to Medicines: Key Drivers of Success.
