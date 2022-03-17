Informa's Zephyr Named "Best Financial Research and Data Company" in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc INF, and a recognized leader in the delivery of data, analysis and client engagement tools, as winner of the "Best Financial Research and Data Company" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

In 2021, Zephyr announced a series of advanced "breakthrough" functionalities within the Zephyr financial services solution platform. The innovations effectively address the industry's digital realignment and shifting demographics to improve wealth managers and advisors' acquisition and retention goals.

In addition to enhancing users' research and screening capabilities, the company unveiled Portfolio DNA, Proposal Generation, Portfolio Performance and ESG Ratings and Reviews. Zephyr also announced a series of partnerships, first with Digital Financial, fully integrating Zephyr with all trust, accounting and custodial systems; and AppCrown, making it possible to fully connect Zephyr with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.

"The relationship between clients and their advisors is changing and investors now have access to advisors 24/7 and everything that was once a manual process - for instance, aggregating client and prospect data - is now fully automated," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Zephyr is pioneering the investor experience relationship, transforming how clients work with advisors and enables advisors to showcase their value via significant research and data. Congratulations to the entire Zephyr team on winning the ‘Best Financial Research and Data Company' award."

The Zephyr platform launched in 2015 providing extensive research capabilities as well as an asset allocation tool allowing wealth managers and advisors to build portfolios using classic mean variance optimization via its sophisticated Black-Litterman optimization module. Users could estimate the probability of meeting future wealth goals using the Monte Carlo simulation module, and quickly and easily evaluate a portfolios composition including asset allocation, equity and fixed income characteristics, sector and regional weightings, top ten holdings and country exposure. In 2017, Zephyr added data analytics featuring screening capabilities with extensive filtering capabilities and statistical tools that could also track and compare investment products and returns based style analysis using 200 plus key statistics.

Zephyr's newest enhancement, Portfolio Performance, is a performance measurement and benchmarking tool for wealth managers, trust officers, institutional and private wealth advisors. It is designed to quickly and efficiently analyze performance and calculate returns at various levels, including total portfolio, class level, subclass or style level, and individual asset level. Extensive benchmarking from over 1000 market indices is also possible with customized presentation tools to easily create client reports from the data with drag and drop technology.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"What an honor to be recognized with this award from FinTech Breakthrough. The entire Zephyr team has worked extremely hard to deliver a financial services platform that truly offers breakthrough innovations for wealth managers and advisors," said Christopher Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "We will continue to innovate the Zephyr platform to address ever-changing dynamics as well as to make sure our clients are empowered with every possible strategic advantage so they may enhance engagement, continue to provide value and build trust and confidence with their clients."

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/informas_zephyr_named_best_financial_research_and_data_company_in_2022_fintech_breakthrough_awards_program/prweb18561937.htm