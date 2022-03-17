VELA Payments Wins "Best Consumer Payments Product" in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected Vela®, a division of Datum Software, as winner of the "Best Consumer Payments Product" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the ‘breakthrough' innovation of the Vela Payments product.

With Vela Payments, users control and centralize all payments types on one system. The product offers flexible, customizable, high performance payment options for multiple markets, including Hotels and Resorts, Healthcare, Retail and Franchises as well as Government entities.

Vela Payments provides all things needed to accept any type of payment, including credit, debit, ATM, and prepaid cards, eCheck/RTBT/EFT, real-time bank transfer, pay by text, email, and push-through PDF as well as Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Alipay and more. New outlets such as Blockchain technology, QR Code payments and Venmo payments are also accepted.

The Vela Payment product comes with both front end and back end capabilities and includes executive, dashboards, administrative reporting that are API based. With its back-end capabilities, users can use their current processor with the VELA software, review VELA processing partnerships and take advantage of various structures for costs and capabilities.

The product also offers support for multiple point-of-sale (POS), single, recurring, split, and future-dated/scheduled payment processing, merchant and company gift card solutions and much more.

"There are now a nearly endless amount of options for consumers to choose from when it comes to their commerce and payment decisions and the process of making a payment plays one of the most essential roles in overall customer experience," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Flexible, customer-first payment experiences can help a business quickly adapt to evolving consumer expectations as well as get paid faster. Vela Payments is a leading innovator in this space and whether a user needs simple payment processing, software with future payment technology, or a white label program that fits all payment needs, Vela Payments has it all. It's truly the future of payments technology and we're thrilled to award Vela with ‘Best Consumer Payments Product' for 2022."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"It's my honor to accept this award from FinTech Breakthrough on behalf of the entire Vela team. Simply put, Vela makes payments matter. We set out, with Vela, to make all types of payments easier to accept and manage," said Latha Ganeshan, Founder & CEO, Datum Software. "Whether you need software to manage credit cards in-person, a mobile technology for debit cards, paying with a text, or an accounting system that still accepts cash and checks, Vela Payments can do it all."

####

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Vela™

VELA™ is a unified payment solution which provides flexible APIs with secure access to payments, payouts, loyalty, auditing and much more. VELA™ gives organizations the ability to control and centralize all payment gateways on one system, ensuring effective control and management of their payment processing business. For more information, please visit us at payvela.com.

About Datum Software

At Datum Software, we offer complete IT solutions and comprehensive IT services to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. We provide innovative strategies and solve problems, while offering new opportunities for our clients through specifically tailored solutions that combine technology and thought leadership. The company's transformative solutions, delivered on time and within budget, mitigate risk and increase competitiveness for customers. datumsoftware.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vela_payments_wins_best_consumer_payments_product_in_2022_fintech_breakthrough_awards_program/prweb18556394.htm