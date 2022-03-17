Mortgage Cadence Recognized for Digital Mortgage Innovation in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Mortgage Cadence, a subsidiary of Accenture ACN, has been selected as winner of the "Best Loan Origination Platform" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the ‘breakthrough' innovation of the new Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP).

MCP is designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. Offered both as a complete, out-of-the-box solution or as a highly configurable and extensible solution, MCP is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of lenders, across all products and channels.

From borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the modern platform is designed to be intuitive across all users, incorporating the latest in UX design and UI administration tools.

Delivered in the Microsoft Azure public cloud, the platform provides clients with increased speed, best-in-class data security and a suite of cloud-native analytics tools, including PowerBI, a leading analytics solution that provides real-time access to important metrics and dashboards.

Additionally, MCP includes robust APIs that are easy to integrate with and allows lenders freedom of choice to select providers that best fit the needs of their business. The Platform also includes the new Services Hub – a centralized communications and order processing platform which promises accelerated service offerings and supports connections to leading eClosing platform providers, allowing lenders to bring secure digital closing solutions to their borrowers.

"The lending landscape has become increasingly competitive and the lending process is as frustrating and time-consuming as ever. Without a loan origination system that can organize and automate the life-cycle of a loan, lenders rely on disparate technologies at best and spreadsheets, emails, and other manual processes at worst," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Mortgage Cadence has developed the industry's most complete, modern, and open digital lending platform. MCP is able to provide market-leading technologies and service providers that best fit the needs of their clients. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Best Loan Origination Platform.'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"We're thrilled to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough as we focus on building the very best mortgage LOS - one that meets the needs of all lenders. Simply put, our team gets it - we know all channels of the mortgage lending process inside and out," said Pete Espinosa, CEO of Mortgage Cadence. "Our goal with the launch of MCP was to deliver a more intuitive, modern digital lending experience with the flexibility to fit our lenders' individual business needs. We appreciate this acknowledgement of our accomplishment and are excited to bring the benefits of MCP to the mortgage lending marketplace."

With MCP's open architecture, users have access to a robust set of APIs, admin, workflow and UI design tools that allow them to extend and customize their technology strategy to meet the unique needs of their business. Lastly, MCP also boasts a mobile-responsive design and advanced workflow, allowing real-time multi-user access on every loan for concurrent automated work, anytime from anywhere.

####

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry's most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today's lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience. For more information visit mortgagecadence.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mortgage_cadence_recognized_for_digital_mortgage_innovation_in_2022_fintech_breakthrough_awards_program/prweb18555908.htm