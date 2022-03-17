Recordsure and TCC Group Recognized for RegTech Innovation in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today, today announced that sister companies, Recordsure and TCC Group, have been selected as the combined winner of the "Best RegTech Company" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Recordsure delivers a powerful RegTech analytics platform specializing in turning customer conversations and documentation into valuable insights, driving performance, culture and optimized customer outcomes. The platform's technology combines human-level intelligence with machine-powered capability to support compliance, customer care, risk management and sales at scale.

TCC, Recordsure's sister company, is a leading regulatory consultancy that helps FCA regulated businesses find smarter and more efficient ways to tackle conduct risk and compliance. Utilising Recordsure's pioneering technology, TCC combines RegTech and deep subject matter expertise to solve its clients' biggest regulatory challenges while deriving real, enduring value from compliance.

The two companies share decades of experience in financial services, compliance and cutting-edge technology. Together, they have introduced a number of 'market-first' pioneering RegTech solutions to ensure compliance and conduct within financial institutions, and improve transparency and accountability when dealing with customers. Their "breakthrough" RegTech solutions bring a holistic approach to compliance.

"Customers of financial services businesses are looking for more efficient and better value ways to manage regulatory compliance, reduce conduct risks and remediation costs, while also demanding unrivalled intelligence to improve customer experiences and outcomes. The sector's biggest challenge comes down to how can financial institutions manage risk and deliver better customer outcomes at scale?" said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Recordsure and TCC Group deliver on this challenge, driving innovation and delivering ‘breakthrough' compliance solutions and support to the industry. Their unique combination of groundbreaking technology and deep regulatory expertise helps them to solve today's most complex challenges and we congratulate them on a well-deserved 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award win."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"I'm delighted that FinTech Breakthrough has chosen to recognize the collaboration of Recordsure and TCC with this incredible award. The success of our companies is built on the advanced technology we deploy as well as the expertise of our teams across both organizations," said founder of TCC Group and Recordsure, Joanne Smith. "We're investing in these teams and working together more closely than ever to continue to develop pioneering, innovative RegTech solutions that eradicate inefficiencies and deliver real value for our clients. What also makes us unique is our core belief that company culture is key to commercial success, making collaboration central to our strategy and culture."

Through the platform, voice and document analytics record, review and analyze 100% of customer interaction, resulting in removing blind spots to ensure compliance, reduce risks and promote fair customer treatment. These powerful Recordsure-built AI tools consistently deliver 90% transcription accuracy and 85%-95% accuracy across conversation classification and topic labeling machine learning (ML) models.

Meanwhile, TCC's file review service is underpinned by Recordsure's intelligent AI, robotics and ML - significantly expediting a largely manual process while improving consistency and quality of the output.

The latest newcomer to their RegTech portfolio is the proprietary SMCR PRO tool. Built by compliance experts for compliance teams, SMCR PRO is being developed to reduce the time, hassle and risk involved in complying with the Senior Management Certification Regime.

