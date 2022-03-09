Fast Company names Outrider to 2022 World's Most Innovative Companies list

Distribution yard automation leader lauded for innovation in logistics

Outrider, the pioneer in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious 2022 World's Most Innovative Companies list, placing in the top 10 of the Logistics category. Inclusion on this list recognizes Outrider's role in advancing overall supply chain technology and creating the entirely new automated distribution yard industry.

A critical link in the supply chain, distribution yards serve as the transition point for over 20 billion tons of freight moving around the world each year. Yet, these yards are filled with repetitive, manual tasks frequently performed under inhospitable conditions. Accelerated by today's strains on the global supply chain, logistics-dependent enterprises are urgently looking to automation to increase the efficiency and improve the safety of these yards.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"Delivering higher standards of living to a growing population requires reinventing every aspect of the supply chain to be more productive and sustainable," said Andrew Smith, Founder and CEO of Outrider. "Ranking on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list is a testament to Outrider's impact on the global supply chain. Outrider's technical leadership and commercial relationships are setting a new standard in the industry – distribution yards that are both autonomous and electric."

Outrider is the first to market and the only company solely focused on distribution yard automation. The company works with multiple Fortune 500 customers that represent over 20% of all yard trucks operating in North America. In the last two years, Outrider has developed best-in-class technology, including autonomous semi-trailer hitching and backing, opened a dedicated yard automation testing facility, built a large partner ecosystem, and developed an extensive intellectual property portfolio to facilitate autonomous, zero-emission yard operations. To date, the company has raised $118 million in funding.

Fast Company awarded this distinction to Outrider, reporting "Outrider, a five-year-old startup devoted to making these freight hubs safer and more sustainable, made a significant leap toward this goal last July when it introduced the first autonomous tractor-trailer hitching system. One of Outrider's electric, autonomous yard trucks positions itself in front of a semi-trailer, backs under it, and the company's patented robotic arm attaches to the connection point on the trailer—without a human having to verify it manually. Last November, Georgia-Pacific confirmed that it had completed more than 1,000 autonomous trailer moves in its Chicago-area distribution yard."

The Outrider System is not remotely driven. Fully autonomous, the Outrider System uses proprietary autonomy technology to hitch to and unhitch from trailers, robotically connect and disconnect trailer brake lines, interact safely with loading docks, track trailer locations, and centrally manage and monitor all system functions.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Outrider™

Outrider, the pioneer in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, helps large enterprises improve safety and increase efficiency. The only company exclusively focused on automating all aspects of yard operations, Outrider eliminates manual tasks that are hazardous and repetitive. Outrider's mission is to drive the rapid adoption of sustainable freight transportation by deploying zero-emission systems. Outrider is a private company backed by NEA, 8VC, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and other top-tier investors. For more information, visit http://www.outrider.ai

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

