Leopard Solutions release ranking of the healthiest firms of 2021

Which Law Firms are the Healthiest? Leopard Solutions' Law Firm Index Developed by Leopard, Above the Law and Adam Smith Esq. Releases Lists of Top Firms of 2021

There are many rankings in the legal industry that have been around for years that have sought to evaluate law firms against their peers in a variety of categories, with financial performance being the top ranked metric, but they don't really accurately measure the health, stability and success of a law firm, which can change in a single quarter.

In addition, many of the current published rankings are obsolete by the time they are released and the financial information on which many of the rankings are based is largely self-reported by the firms providing the information. Further, many of these rankings are based on client or peer review.

Having real-time data analytics and analysis that looks beyond financials has never been more important to law firms so they can measure their true performance and proactively plan their recruiting and growth strategies. The Leopard Law Firm Index can help in-house counsel get a more accurate sense of how law firms are really are doing in the present day as well as help law firms diagnose potential issues threatening the health of their organization before it's too late.

The Leopard Law Firm Index, developed by Leopard Solutions, Above the Law and Adam Smith Esq., answers these questions and more – providing a 30,000-foot view of law firm health and stability using a more robust list of criteria than current ranking systems provide on a real-time basis by an objective third-party. The Leopard Law Firm Index is more inclusive and dynamic than older models and provide law firms around the globe with the information they need to track themselves and their competitors more effectively and efficiently.

Laura Leopard, Founder and CEO of Leopard Solutions says, "The data points we use in The Leopard Law Firm Index track firm strength and weaknesses in a real-time basis to give greater insight into the legal landscape. We knew there was a better way to do it, and so we did it."

Every law firm that Leopard Solutions tracks, currently over 4,200 law firms, is listed on The Leopard Law Firm Index and is updated twice a week. The data focuses on the overall health of a law firm in real-time. Those numbers can change each week and if a large enough change has occurred, the index will reflect it.

The Leopard Top 250 examines the top 250 firms based on most recent data compiled by Leopard Solutions, allowing for accuracy reflection of the top global law firms at that time. This process helps explains why some of the firms above are included in the Leopard Law Firm Index but omitted from the AmLaw 200 list and vice versa. To be considered for the Leopard Top 250 list, firms had to have more than 150 lawyers and have a score of "good" in the index.

The key metrics used to determine a law firm's success and health in The Leopard Law Firm Index include attorney growth and retention, financial stability over time, lateral recruiting success, Insider Score - surveys of attorneys at the firm about their workplace (done in partnership with Above the Law), attorney promotions as well as how ethnically diverse a firm is compared to others.

The Leopard Law Firm Index gives each firm a score from 0 to 500, with 500 being the highest possible score. There are four distinct statuses in the scoring system:



0 to 124 – Poor

125 to 249 – Fair

250 to 374 – Good

375 to 500 – Very Good

The Top 10 Firms in the Leopard Law Firm Index

These are the firms that most consistently finished in the top 10 during 2021:

1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP

2. Latham & Watkins LLP

3. Cooley LLP

4. Goodwin

5. Greenberg Traurig LLP

6. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

7. Holland & Knight LLP

8. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

9. Dentons

10. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Top 10 Law Firms on the Leopard Law Firm Index with the Most Points Gained in 2021 are

1. Foster Garvey PC

2. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

3. Davis & Gilbert LLP

4. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

5. Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton

6. Schiff Hardin LLP

7. Shipman & Goodwin LLP

8. Frost Brown Todd

9. Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP

