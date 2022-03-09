Convergence announces the release of the Global, US and non-US Prime Broker and Custody League Tables

According to John Phinney, Convergence founder and CEO, "Prime Broker and Custody League Tables reflect years of analysis and listening to clients in these two important market segments and provide insights into sub-markets that differ from Fund Administrators and Auditors, all designed to provide greater transparency into key trends that are shaping the competitive landscape in these hotly contested market segments."

According to George Evans, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, "Providing key insights into the funds and assets that name single and multiple Prime Brokers and all Custodians is critical. This analyses trends growth and market share for the top providers. As done with other services providers, these League Tables have become the authoritative source for the vendor ecosystem, Asset Managers and Investors."

Convergence League Tables are available for the Fund Administration, Fund Auditor, Prime Broker and Custodian markets and include public and private funds and assets at the fund strategy level, providing the industry's most complete view into key service provider segments. All are made available to Convergence subscription clients.

For more information on the benefits of being a Convergence client please call George Evans at 215-704-7100 or George Gainer at 856-287-1681.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/convergence_releases_prime_broker_and_custody_league_tables_date_march_9_2022/prweb18540127.htm