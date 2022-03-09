12th Tech Adds Casey J. Holyk to Lead Rapid Growth in United States and International Markets

Holyk Brings Decades of Wholesale Finance and Auditing Experience to Support 12th Tech's Clients and Company Initiatives

12th Tech, Inc. announces Casey J. Holyk has joined 12th Tech, Inc. as Vice President of Business Development responsible for global client success. Holyk brings more than 26 years of leadership experience in audit and inventory management, the automotive industry, and SaaS sales. Mr. Holyk has held executive leadership roles spanning Sales, Operations, and Client Development, including VP of Client Relations for Quiktrak, an auditing services firm; he also spent 17 years with the largest automotive auction company in the world. Mr. Holyk's specialization in risk mitigation software, comprehensive knowledge of the floor plan industry, along with his experience working with some of the largest wholesale finance companies in the world give him an in-depth knowledge of wholesale auditing processes and client needs.

As Vice President of Business Development Mr. Holyk will be leading business development and client success worldwide as 12th Tech positions itself for rapid growth in 2022 and beyond.

"Mr. Holyk's client-first approach, evident in his consultative solution-based product delivery, is ideally suited for 12th Tech's laser-sharp focus on client success," says Mark Abrams, CEO of 12th Tech. "I've worked with Casey over many years and his depth of understanding of client needs and passion for their success is unmatched. We are proud to have Casey join us in leading our business development efforts globally."

"12th Tech's powerful Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System is a game-changer in the industry. It gives finance companies the innovative capabilities and dependability they need while effectively managing risk," says Casey Holyk. "I am thrilled to be an integral part of 12th Tech as an evangelist of their solution that is revolutionizing the lending and risk management industries."

12th Tech's globally scalable system combines exceptional capabilities for real-time auditing and field communication through mobile networks which seamlessly support traditional third-party audits or in-house teams, dealer self-audits, or electronic asset identification. The RTI Auditing System enables dealer self-audits and Dealer Clearing Audits to complement physical audits leading to enhanced audit frequency, more effective risk mitigation, and decreased average per audit costs. Mr. Holyk will also be overseeing 12th Tech's Fast-Track initiative in which clients can continue using their existing auditing service firm, other third-party auditing firms or internal staff while utilizing the 12th Tech platform and innovative Dealer Self Audit or electronic identification capabilities.

About 12th Tech

12th Tech (http://www.12thtech.com) is revolutionizing risk management and mitigation with its Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing system, providing innovative technology to support traditional in-house or third-party audits and enable dealer self-audits, automated Dealer Clearing Audits, electronic asset identification, and enhanced real-time auditing and reporting. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System dramatically reduces auditing costs and intelligently helps mitigate risk - allowing Finance Companies to finally have the choice to utilize the best auditing methods across their portfolio. Our robust, scalable, and adaptive solution leverages the latest technological advances and builds on a foundation of more than 20 years of experience providing auditing technology solutions to the financing industry. The 12th Tech team is dedicated to delivering the world's best auditing system--both now and the future--to ensure our clients' success.

