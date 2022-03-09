Newly Renovated Hotel Lumberjack brings Ukrainian design to those visiting the Gold Country in Sonora, California with easy access to Yosemite

Sierra Nevada Hospitality's founder, Jeff Michels, has worked extensively to create a new Americana experience to those visiting Tuolumne County by completing the newly renovated Hotel Lumberjack. While living for three years in Kyiv, Ukraine, he collaborated with the Ukraine's creative industries to bring an East European contemporary design to those visiting Sonora, California. The gold rush town is experiencing a renaissance in the downtown, led by the entrepreneurship of small business owners.

From the moment guests peruse the Hotel Lumberjack's newly released website, they meet a modern-day tree cutter who gives insightful recommendations on what to see and do in Sonora, California. Cheeky illustrations and doodles adorn the site and artwork of the contemporary designed guest rooms. The concept was the brainchild of the Kyiv based agency, TWID and it brings some fun and eccentricity into the guest experience. The connection between Ukraine and California is part of Hotel Lumberjack's brand DNA.

Almost four years ago, Jeff Michels formed a hospitality group, Sierra Nevada Hospitality. He started the hospitality portfolio with the purchase of what was formerly the Rodeway Inn of Sonora along with the legendary Historic Sonora Inn. In his own words, "When I first visited the properties what struck me the most was that there was this beautiful iconic boutique hotel located in the heart of a gold rush town and directly behind it a typical American motel. Both were uniquely positioned in the center of town, but in need of a renovation overhaul. I ultimately decided to move forward with the acquisition because I saw how quickly the town was changing; new cafes, restaurants and specialty stores that were embracing the town's Gold Rush history in a fun way for both locals and visitors alike. Little did I know that soon after I would move to Ukraine. My husband took a great position in Kyiv and that forced me to rethink the Hotel Lumberjack's remodel and take advantage of working with Ukraine based businesses for the redesign."

Sierra Nevada Hospitality's Project Manager, Noémie Moreau, took charge of coordinating all the refurbishments. In her own words, "The renovation reflected new working paradigms. Since Jeff and I were both based in Kyiv, we took advantage of the avant-garde creativity found there to source design visionaries for the project. We worked with a wide-array of Ukrainian companies, specialized in web development, new forms of branding, furniture manufacturing and architectural design. Even textiles were custom produced with our curated Lumberjack lexicon of illustrations. All of these elements represented an East European take on the California mythology of the gold rush and the world of a modern Lumberjack."

Balbek Bureau had an impressive track record in hospitality with their work in the Kyiv Food Market and Bursa Hotel. They were commissioned to redesign the interiors as well as rethink the exterior of the motel. They produced exceptional designs and renderings which facilitated the process. The guest rooms hold true to the Lumberjack style with rustic wood accents. The rooms also feature modern technology, such as a 50" television that connects directly with to guests favorite media subscriptions (Netflix, HBO, etc.) and connect to video gaming consoles. A hallmark feature for each room is the large working desk - which is in increasingly demand due to the growing belisure trend. Travelers are seeking to combine remote work with recreational fun.

Inside of the guest rooms, wood panels adorn the walls. All of the hard furnishings were produced by the Ukranian furniture manufacturer, Cassone. Knitwear in the rooms was provided by the Ukranian Fashion Collective of UYAVA and they sourced RITO to custom make beautiful and cozy throw blankets inside all of the King rooms. Finally, Aviatsiya Halychyny created the employee uniforms, with sleek side zippers for sweaters and fitted polos. Hotel Lumberjack is open and already receiving visitors with rave reviews.

For more information, please visit http://www.hotellumberjack.com

