Inside Lacrosse: Unequal Tops List for Chest Protection

In a post dated March 2, "What's the New Shoulder Pad Standard and What is Unequal?", the editorial board tackled the difficult topic of player safety, health, and product development – determining that only Unequal's lacrosse-specific shoulder pads ensure that the heart is fully protected.
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
The sport of lacrosse's leading industry publication, Inside Lacrosse, is out with a new article on NOCSAE's updated ND200 standard for player protection. In a post dated March 2, "What's the New Shoulder Pad Standard and What is Unequal?", the editorial board tackled the difficult topic of player safety, health, and product development – determining that only Unequal's lacrosse-specific shoulder pads ensure that the heart is fully protected. At stake for players is mitigating the grave risk of Commotio cordis, a rare but sometimes fatal direct blow to the chest that disrupts the heart's natural rhythm. Inside Lacrosse cautions that many popular Commotio cordis shoulder pads on the market today could expire, requiring players to buy updated equipment in Jan. 2023.
"Eliminating the risk of Commotio cordis incidents is an issue that's been at the forefront of our research, technology, and product testing," states Rob Vito, CEO of Unequal. "No other protective sports gear manufacturer has gone further in ensuring that lacrosse players can safely play the game. Unequal's line of HART CC pads is the world's only protection thoroughly tested at Tufts Medical Center, NOCSAE ND200-certified, and granted a claim by the FDA."
20 years of work went into drafting a standard for protective player safety, with manufacturers carefully following updates and new standards. The culmination of this work was the new ND200 standard, adopted by NOCSAE in January, which goes into effect for all players on Feb. 1, 2023. Product certification is handled by the Safety Equipment Institute, who evaluate different manufacturer's equipment. And while five brands have met the criteria under the previous safety standard, only Unequal has met the new ND200 2021 standard, which includes 13 different chest protective products certified as safe.
As of March 1, a new lacrosse season has begun for players at the collegiate level, which includes tens of thousands of players. "Our concern was that some certified shoulder pads only cover the sternum and not the entire heart that extends over to the left nipple," stated Vito. "This unprotected area can expose the player's heart to commotio cordis. This vulnerability is the reason for the new NOCSAE ND200-21 standard. It ensures that the entire heart is protected."
About Unequal
Invented by company founder and CEO Rob Vito, Unequal is military-grade protection that has been modified for sport. With over 100 patents in the U.S. and internationally, Unequal is fortified with protective technology like no other. From the World Cup to the NFL to collegiate, high school and youth league players, Unequal protects.
Unequal's military-grade composite is built with DuPont™ Kevlar®, TriDur, Accelleron, Airilon and ImpacShield. This ultralight, ultrathin athletic gear works differently than virtually every other traditional foam and plastic of equal weight and thickness on the market. It absorbs, disperses, and dissipates impact energy away from the body to provide the ultimate in protection. Unequal does not impede mobility and bolsters user confidence, allowing athletes to play at the top of their game. Visit http://www.UNEQUAL.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/inside_lacrosse_unequal_tops_list_for_chest_protection/prweb18541009.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.