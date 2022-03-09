Star Micronics Introduces the TSP143IVUE, The 4th Generation Of The TSP100 Series

Star Micronics releases the TSP143IVUE, an ultra-connected and innovative thermal receipt printer.

Continuing its philosophy of "Always Leading – Always Innovating," Star Micronics presents the TSP143IVUE, a modern and ultra-connected POS printing solution. Already a leading player in the mPOS market, the new Star Micronics TSP143IVUE offers multiple ways to connect, with a modern USB-C connector for communication and an additional USB-A connector for android mobile device powering and peripheral communication. It is offered with a USB/LAN Dual Interface and cloud printing capabilities for traditional and mobile POS solutions.

Built with all the capabilities you have come to expect from its predecessor, the TSP143IVUE provides a more compact and sleek design, with added features like AOA (Android Open Accessory) and CloudPRNT®. The innovative design boasts a 20% smaller footprint, a protected internal power supply, and "drop-in and print" paper loading. Offered with AOA and Dual USB/LAN interface connectivity (the first in the series to do so), this printer has exceptionally easy "plug and play" installation, making it simple to incorporate into your existing point of sale system. AOA technology gives the printer full communication with your Android device while keeping it powered. The Star TSP143IVUE is CloudReady which means that it can connect to any cloud application that supports Star's CloudPRNT® technology.

The TSP143IVUE is high-speed and can print up to 250 millimeters per second. This printer is part of the new generation of devices that can connect to the Star Micronics Cloud services platform where users can customize and enhance their receipts by adding graphics and logos, and triggering coupons for better customer experiences.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world's largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star's complementary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. In addition, Star Micronics is always leading and innovating, enabling web-based printing solutions, including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, visit Star Micronics.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/star_micronics_introduces_the_tsp143ivue_the_4th_generation_of_the_tsp100_series/prweb18541167.htm