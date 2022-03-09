NUTRISOURCE® App REWARDS PET PARENTS WHO CELEBRATE FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS

NutriSource Rewards App offers incentives to consumers who share their love for their pets and NutriSource

NutriSource®, one of America's most beloved and trusted pet brands, announced today that it has launched a new mobile experience that allows pet parents to earn rewards by sharing their passion for furry-tailed family members and NutriSource products and retailers. The NutriSource Rewards App is available now via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"We all love sharing stories about our pets. The NutriSource Rewards app will celebrate furry loved ones and reward our loyal customers for being brand ambassadors for NutriSource products," said Darren Fujii, chief growth officer for KLN Family Brands, the parent company of NutriSource Pet Foods. "When pet parents help us spread the word about what makes NutriSource the brand they trust to keep their furry companions happy and healthy, we'll reward them with discounts and free products for their efforts."

The easy-to-use app allows consumers to earn a reward by completing a desired task that may include surveys, photo submissions, social media engagement and in-store activity among others. Users who provide an approved submission can redeem their reward at over 6,000 independent NutriSource retailers across the country.

"Our company was built in partnership with independent pet specialty and family-owned stores," said Fujii. "While rewards will be distributed through our innovative new app, they will be redeemable exclusively at local retailers that are so important to our pets, families and communities."

Current NutriSource customers or are those wanting to upgrade their pet's diet with NutriSource products can download the NutriSource Rewards App now to start taking advantage of the many great offers already available.

About NutriSource Pet Foods

NutriSource Pet Foods® is a third-generation family owned company based in Perham, MN. All NutriSource kibble is made by Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. who has specialized in the manufacturing of dry dog and cat food since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers over 110 different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource Element Series and NutriSource Choice. Their product offerings include kibble, cans and treats. For more information, visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.

