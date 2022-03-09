Lawline offers free legal education courses for attorneys assisting Ukraine relief efforts

As part of Lawline's ongoing commitment to help attorneys pursue justice, courses in preparing asylum applications, dealing with clients in trauma, and finding well-being in times of chaos are being offered for free. Lawline is also funding a mobile clinic and matching employee donations to relief organizations.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Lawline, a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is offering free legal content to help lawyers committed to assisting the people of Ukraine, as well as donating to support relief efforts for refugees fleeing the country and matching employee donations.
"Best Practices for Preparing the Asylum Application, Interview, and Hearing" gives attorneys practical tips on the asylum application process in the United States: https://www.lawline.com/course/best-practices-for-preparing-the-asylum-application-interview-and-hearing-update/Free_Uk22
"Lawyering Best Practices for Working with Clients in Trauma" gives attorneys the tools to offer special care to clients in trauma: https://www.lawline.com/course/lawyering-best-practices-for-working-with-clients-in-trauma/Free_Uk22
"Developing Resilience and Achieving Well-Being in Times of Challenge and Chaos" will help all attorneys remain grounded during difficult times: https://www.lawline.com/course/developing-resilience-and-achieving-well-being-in-times-of-challenge-and-chaos/Free_Uk22
In addition to making these courses available for free, Lawline is supporting the International Rescue Committee with a donation to fund a mobile clinic in Poland for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Employee donations to relief efforts are also being matched up to $100 per employee.
"As legal educators, we're dedicated to the pursuit of justice, " said Michele Richman, Lawline's Chief People Officer. "We stand with the people of Ukraine, and hope we can inspire and assist attorneys to help out however they can."
About Lawline
Lawline is dedicated to helping lawyers take charge of their professional growth and provide them with the opportunity to live and breathe the reason they are an attorney.
With timely, relevant subject matter that covers a broad range of practice areas, Lawline's platform transforms traditional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance into practical knowledge that accelerates a lawyer's ability to grow and serve.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lawline_offers_free_legal_education_courses_for_attorneys_assisting_ukraine_relief_efforts/prweb18544928.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.