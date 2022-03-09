Lawline offers free legal education courses for attorneys assisting Ukraine relief efforts

As part of Lawline's ongoing commitment to help attorneys pursue justice, courses in preparing asylum applications, dealing with clients in trauma, and finding well-being in times of chaos are being offered for free. Lawline is also funding a mobile clinic and matching employee donations to relief organizations.

Lawline, a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is offering free legal content to help lawyers committed to assisting the people of Ukraine, as well as donating to support relief efforts for refugees fleeing the country and matching employee donations.

"Best Practices for Preparing the Asylum Application, Interview, and Hearing" gives attorneys practical tips on the asylum application process in the United States: https://www.lawline.com/course/best-practices-for-preparing-the-asylum-application-interview-and-hearing-update/Free_Uk22

"Lawyering Best Practices for Working with Clients in Trauma" gives attorneys the tools to offer special care to clients in trauma: https://www.lawline.com/course/lawyering-best-practices-for-working-with-clients-in-trauma/Free_Uk22

"Developing Resilience and Achieving Well-Being in Times of Challenge and Chaos" will help all attorneys remain grounded during difficult times: https://www.lawline.com/course/developing-resilience-and-achieving-well-being-in-times-of-challenge-and-chaos/Free_Uk22

In addition to making these courses available for free, Lawline is supporting the International Rescue Committee with a donation to fund a mobile clinic in Poland for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Employee donations to relief efforts are also being matched up to $100 per employee.

"As legal educators, we're dedicated to the pursuit of justice, " said Michele Richman, Lawline's Chief People Officer. "We stand with the people of Ukraine, and hope we can inspire and assist attorneys to help out however they can."

About Lawline

Lawline is dedicated to helping lawyers take charge of their professional growth and provide them with the opportunity to live and breathe the reason they are an attorney.

With timely, relevant subject matter that covers a broad range of practice areas, Lawline's platform transforms traditional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance into practical knowledge that accelerates a lawyer's ability to grow and serve.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lawline_offers_free_legal_education_courses_for_attorneys_assisting_ukraine_relief_efforts/prweb18544928.htm